OLD FORT — In Old Fort, hungry patrons can now enjoy some delicious freshly made pizza from a wood-fired oven while sipping on Whaley Farm Brewery’s craft beer.

Abbiocco Pizzeria is now serving up tasty food from its wood-fired mobile kitchen located at Whaley Farm Brewery, which can be found at 178 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort. Glenn Osterberg Jr. is the owner and chef of this eatery on wheels.

Osterberg told The McDowell News that “abbicocco” is an Italian word which describes how a person feels when they’re so full of good food that the person needs a nap.

Osterberg said he hopes his customers will come away feeling full and contented. He’s also happy to have his pizzeria as a partner with Old Fort’s newest craft brewery.

“We are trying to uphold the same standards and mimic the qualities that they have in their beers with our pizzas,” he told The McDowell News. “We’re working with local farms. Everything is handmade down to the mozzarella I make daily.”

Osterberg, 34, is a chef with an extensive and distinguished career in the culinary arts.

“Chef Glenn Osterberg’s main pursuit has always been to show off the beauty of being intentional with simple local ingredients through rustic Italian cooking,” reads the biography on his website. “His vision is to create an atmosphere where guests can savor food in open air, surrounded by their loved ones, as if they were dining in his families own backyard. Abbiocco's mobile kitchen, is used as an extension of his personal home kitchen where you can say hello to him through the open window. With wood-fire and dough being the constant, everything else on the menu is always evolving, drawing seasonal inspiration and showcasing his fresh creative approach to cooking that pairs deliciously with Whaley Farm Brewery beer.”

He told The McDowell News that he’s been doing this for most of his life. Even though he is 34, Osterberg has already amassed 20 years of experience with top-notch restaurants. He has worked for some of the world’s most renowned chefs, including New York City Michelin-starred Ignacio Mattos at Café Altro Paradiso and Hugue Dufour at M. Wells as a sous chef, and Lupa Osteria Romana. He has also worked as chef de cuisine for leading North Carolina chefs such as Matthew Kelly at St. James Seafood and John Fleer at Rhubarb, according to his online biography.

The menu for his 12-inch pizzas include the Tuscan, which is made of speck (Italian ham), parmesan, tomato, arugula pesto, olive oil; the Spud, which is made from potatoes, ricotta, confit garlic, almonds, lemon oil; the Margherita, which has mozzarella, fire roasted tomato sauce, confit garlic, oregano; the Pepper Pig, comprised of guanciale (Italian bacon), tomato sauce, roasted peppers, mozzarella, pecorino cheese; the Classic Specks, made with speck (Italian ham), arugula, tomato sauce, garlic oil, parmesan cheese; and the Funky Olive, which has marinated olives, caramelized onions, wild oregano, pecorino cheese.

If you want something sweet, Abbiocco has vanilla bean pannacotta with Black Earth Farm honey.

Abbiocco Pizzeria operates at the same time that Whaley Farm Brewery is open. It is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 2-8 p.m. or when it is sold out. It is also open on Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. or when it is sold out and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. or when it is sold out. It is closed Monday through Wednesday.

“We will be open when Whaley Farm Brewery is open and there will be a two-hour break from 2-4,” said Osterberg.

He operates the eatery with help from his wife Nicole and two employees. Abbiocco’s wood-fired oven has a glittery round exterior. At night, the oven is illuminated with a light so it can glitter like a big disco ball, said Osterberg.

As for the future, Osterberg said he plans to add a pizza with pepperoni and another made with soppressata, which is an Italian cured meat. He may add sandwiches to the menu.

Osterberg said his eatery opened for business on Thursday, Aug. 31, and has been an immediate hit. “We have sold out every single day,” he added.

One customer submitted a rave review on Abbiocco Pizzeria’s Facebook page.

“The flavors are perfectly combined for amazing pizzas!” wrote Carla Nerber. “And the crust was just amazing!!! I cannot wait to be in Old Fort again so I can try the other ones. Oh and the pannacotta...WOW!!! Smooth and the honey sweetened it just right!!!!”

“People are loving it,” Osterberg told The McDowell News. “People are enjoying it. We’ve had a lot of good feedback. People are liking the flavors. And now that the brewery has food, people are excited about that.”

Osterberg said he is happy to partner with friends Chris and Jessica Whaley of Whaley Farm Brewery and be a part of Old Fort’s continuing economic growth.

“It’s a good harmonious adventure,” he said. “It’s great to be here. I live in Old Fort and it’s good to serve my community because I want to be part of that growth.”

For more information, visit the website www.abbiocconc.com/. It can be found on Instagram or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094357962857.