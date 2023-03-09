The easily discernable voice associated with the Wonderful Blue Ridge Mountains is no longer reverberating across local airwaves. Long-time local radio personality Van McKinney’s career has apparently come to an abrupt end as he was relieved of his duties by radio station WBRM.

The termination, which occurred on Wednesday, March 1, ends a nearly 40-year tenure at the local AM/FM radio that station that serves McDowell County with country music, local news, weather and sports. McKinney is the last of several full-time personalities who have served the station and have departed in the last two-plus years.

Former station owner and general manager Annette Bryant sold the station in the fourth quarter of 2020 to Skyline Media Holdings, based out of Mount Pleasant South Carolina. She eventually left the station after the transition process to the new ownership was complete. Shortly after that transition process, morning on-air personality Kevin Estes retired. That left McKinney as the sole member a group of employees that had been familiar to listeners for decades.

McKinney learned of his termination as he walked into the radio station to begin his day of work last Wednesday. It came as a surprise for the veteran radio personality, as there was no advanced warning by current station management.

“It really caught me off guard,” said McKinney. “As soon as I got to the studio the General Manager called me into the office and said that I was being let go. No real warning or nothing. A long career was ended just like that.”

McKinney also learned with his termination that the station had made the decision to not broadcast any spring sporting events for McDowell High School, ending a long run that McKinney started back in the 1980s. Earlier in the week McKinney had prepared a broadcast schedule for the spring and was to present it to current General Manager Chuck Redden the day on which he was terminated.

With the departure of McKinney, there is only one regular on-air personality left at the station. Dan Deaton is the host of "Dan in the Morning" every weekday. The rest of the on-air day for WBRM is filled with pre-recorded voice clips and advertisement both local and syndicated advertising in between music rotations.

McKinney’s legacy at the station began in 1984 when he was used as a fill-in personality and did some reporting of local government affairs. Just over a year later, in the spring of 1985, McKinney was brought on full-time as the news director and settled in as the afternoon disk jockey. For 38 years McKinney developed a relationship with the community both from a news reporting standpoint and as the friendly voice heard in the afternoons.

McKinney also created the former "High Noon All Request Show", an hour-long show where listeners could request their favorite tracks. The noon request show quickly turned into a showcase of classic country and even a few selected cross-over tunes from genres that the station had on file. The "High Noon Request Show" was suddenly cut from the lineup in 2022.

Along with the news and music responsibilities, McKinney was a familiar face at local events across McDowell County, including the annual Mountain Glory Festival, Pioneer Day and grand openings and holiday events held locally.

It’s the camaraderie that McKinney built with the community that he said he will miss the most.

“I have to thank the community for supporting me all these years. As a news reporter or just playing music you have to build relationships with the people and it has made my job so enjoyable,” said McKinney.

As big as his music and news contributions have been over the past 40 years, McKinney was a pioneer in sports coverage that WBRM has been known for. Coverage at the station began with youth sports as the station broadcasted a select number of Little League baseball games at the old Mill Village Park in East Marion.

Van and the late Sam Paul Combs produced games on-air and from there McKinney’s sports career took off. While the venture with Little League only lasted a couple years, it springboarded into what many are more accustomed to today, the extensive coverage of McDowell High School athletics.

McKinney credits then GM Annette Bryant for her support in getting sports off the ground at the local station.

“I have to thank Annette for allowing me to follow my instincts in covering sporting events. She was always supportive of that as long as myself and whoever we had wanted to do to. At no point did she keep us from covering an event. She gave us the green light.”

WBRM sports coverage began with select McDowell Lady Titan softball games and then in winter of 1987 the station covered all McDowell basketball games, men’s and women. In the fall of 1988, coverage expanded into football and, with the exception of the COVID pandemic in 2020, WBRM was the radio home of McDowell High athletics.

McKinney credits the support from coaches, administrators and most importantly the students for allowing him to build the same professional relationships, much like he developed on the news side.

“One of the great things on the sports side during this journey is getting to know the athletes who play the game. It’s not always easy to get a young person to talk and open up with older folks. I totally understand the nervousness that may be involved there but I always like being able to interact with them and for the coaches to allow that access to the team.”

Most importantly McKinney credits the accessibility that McDowell High has given to him. It all goes back to the late Coach Richard Laney, who was instrumental in getting radio coverage started.

“Coach Laney will always have a special place in my heart. When the station started considering the idea of sports coverage, Coach Laney said he’ll do anything that needs to be done to get us off the ground,” added McKinney. “But he made it known that he was on board with us as long as we covered male and female sports proportionally.”

McKinney, with the end of this past basketball season, finished working a 35- year run of the major revenue sports, selected baseball and softball games. In those 35 years, he called a total of five state championship games, four of those in women’s basketball and one in softball. McKinney approximates that he has called games in 60-70 different high school venues, ranging from as far west as Waynesville to as far east as Rocky Mount.

With McKinney now gone as a full-time employee, speculation began throughout the community as to whether we have seen the end of McDowell High athletics coverage in general.

The McDowell News reached out to WBRM General Manager Chuck Redden Thursday morning. He promised that last week’s decision will not impact their commitment long term to their coverage of McDowell High athletics.

“WBRM is proud of our association with McDowell Titans sports and I assure you we have no plans discontinue that association nor terminate our broadcasts of the school's games and select sporting events,” he said in a statement.

Redden also specified the possibility of McKinney continuing as a sports commentator.

“If the school desires to continue to have Mr. McKinney do the broadcasts, and he desires to do so, then we are happy to continue that relationship.”

Public reaction to the termination of McKinney has poured in over the past couple days as speculation of his departure began to circulate across social media.

“So disappointed in this," said Marion resident Michelle Simpson. “Van has always worked hard to be objective and stayed cool when needed. He has a fire for announcing! WBRM is making a big mistake.”

“This is a sad day, Van has been such a supporter of McDowell sports and it’s athletes,” added Mike Fullbright.

Current McDowell County Commissioner Lynn Greene said he’s not happy with the loss of an honest, down-the-middle approach to reporting news in the county.

“Very disappointing. Van has been my friend since 7th grade. He has always been an icon in local radio. He has supported McDowell County in more than just Titan sports. He has always reported the news in an honorable and unbiased, professional manner.”

And former co-worker Neil Westmoreland expressed his disappointment with the station's decision to discharge McKinney.

“As someone who had the pleasure of working with Van for a few years this truly is disappointing. Van bleeds McDowell County. He is the definition of a great human being. The owners/current gm obviously have no clue how important he and Titan sports are to the county.”