Getting out the vote: McDowell Board of Elections taking extra precautions due to COVID-19

Officials with the McDowell County Board of Elections said they will take every precaution possible so that voters can cast their ballots safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Already, local residents are showing their support for voting absentee by mail.
During the 2016 presidential election, the McDowell Board of Elections received a total of 432 absentee by mail ballot requests. But for the 2020 races, the local elections office has so far gotten more than 1,900 requests. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9 and the deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 27, according to Elections Director Kim Welborn.
The Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion has an outside drop box where voters can submit their completed request forms for an absentee ballot as well as the completed forms to become a registered voter. But this drop box is not accepting the actual absentee ballots. You have to go into the building and turn your absentee ballot in to an election worker.
On Monday, Suzanne Nelson of Old Fort was one of the many people coming to the Board of Elections to turn in their absentee ballots. She gave it to election worker Vicki DePoyster.
“It’s easier to do it earlier or absentee,” said Nelson .
All absentee ballots have to be turned in by Election Day, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
Election officials said the big interest in voting absentee by mail is due to the pandemic and concerns about crowds.
“They are probably worried about standing in line but they will probably have to stand in line anyway because when you bring your ballot back you have to fill out paperwork,” said Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst. “The easiest and most effective way of turning in your ballot is to mail it.”
To be counted, mail-in absentee ballots have to postmarked by Nov. 3.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots early in person during the early, one-stop period. That will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at the Board of Elections office in Marion and the Rockett building in Old Fort.
On Oct. 15 and 16, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 (which are Saturdays), the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will be the last day of the early voting period and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the early voting at both locations, COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Voters will be asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers will wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks will be provided for each voter, if they want one. The voting booths will be disinfected between each voter and individual one-time use pens will be given to each voter. The facilities will be sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closes and social distancing will be closely monitored. There will be Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers, said Welborn.
Similar measures will be in effect on Election Day, Nov. 3 at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
McDowell County elections officials said they have enough workers to handle all of these new precautions during the 2020 races.
“A lot of people, a lot of work,” said Propst.
For more information, contact the McDowell Board of Elections office at 659-0834.
