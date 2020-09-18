Getting out the vote: McDowell Board of Elections taking extra precautions due to COVID-19

Election officials said the big interest in voting absentee by mail is due to the pandemic and concerns about crowds.

“They are probably worried about standing in line but they will probably have to stand in line anyway because when you bring your ballot back you have to fill out paperwork,” said Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst. “The easiest and most effective way of turning in your ballot is to mail it.”

To be counted, mail-in absentee ballots have to postmarked by Nov. 3.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots early in person during the early, one-stop period. That will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at the Board of Elections office in Marion and the Rockett building in Old Fort.

On Oct. 15 and 16, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 (which are Saturdays), the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will be the last day of the early voting period and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.