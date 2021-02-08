Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies in Marion specializes in classic records, video games

He also got quite an impressive selection of classic video games and video game equipment.

“That was also something I collected when I was a kid,” he said to The McDowell News. “As I got older, I wanted to go back and play some of the ones that I missed. Some of these games come from my personal collection.”

Noblitt buys and trades records and video games as well as selling them.

In addition to the records and games, the shop has a good selection of antiques and collectibles including vintage lunch boxes, View-Master viewers and even a Lionel train set. He has a lot of movies on DVD.

The shop is located in the small building on East Court Street that used to be the home of XYZ Spirits.

Noblitt said he heard from customers that this building was once a record store long before he opened.

“There was an older couple that came in when I first opened and told me this location used to be a record store a long time ago,” he said to The McDowell News. “I’ve been meaning to do some research to see if that was true. I had no idea when I rented the spot, but have had a few people tell me the same thing.”