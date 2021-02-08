Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies in Marion specializes in classic records, video games

Marion has a great place where “game heads” and “vinyl junkies” can find whatever they want to round out their collections.
Located at 476 East Court St., Games Heads & Vinyl Junkies is a locally owned store that specializes in vintage vinyl records, video games and movies.
Joshua Noblitt is the owner and operator of this relatively new business, which has been open for a few months. Noblitt has turned his passion for vinyl records and video games into a store that has something for everyone.
Noblitt started collecting records when people were getting rid of them and switching over to compact discs. He would visit flea markets and buy used records, which were cheaper than CDs. Now, vinyl records are popular again and many folks no longer play CDs.
“I started bringing so many of (the records) home and when they started becoming popular again I thought I could turn it into a business,” said Noblitt to The McDowell News.
Noblitt had his merchandise at K&R Antiques in Old Fort before opening his own store in Marion.
At Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies, you can browse through the stacks and find all kinds of used and new records from rock, soul, rhythm & blues, country and folk. You can also find soundtracks for movies and TV shows. Noblitt said he’s had requests for bluegrass music on vinyl so he plans to add more of that as well.
He also got quite an impressive selection of classic video games and video game equipment.
“That was also something I collected when I was a kid,” he said to The McDowell News. “As I got older, I wanted to go back and play some of the ones that I missed. Some of these games come from my personal collection.”
Noblitt buys and trades records and video games as well as selling them.
In addition to the records and games, the shop has a good selection of antiques and collectibles including vintage lunch boxes, View-Master viewers and even a Lionel train set. He has a lot of movies on DVD.
The shop is located in the small building on East Court Street that used to be the home of XYZ Spirits.
Noblitt said he heard from customers that this building was once a record store long before he opened.
“There was an older couple that came in when I first opened and told me this location used to be a record store a long time ago,” he said to The McDowell News. “I’ve been meaning to do some research to see if that was true. I had no idea when I rented the spot, but have had a few people tell me the same thing.”
Noblitt added he would appreciate hearing from long-time residents about the history of this building and more details about when it was a record store.
Since it opened, Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies has sold a lot of vintage vinyl to interested customers.
“You wouldn’t believe how many kids come in here with their parents looking for old albums,” said Noblitt. “That’s my passion: the music.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JoshuaSeanNoblitt or call 442-1086.