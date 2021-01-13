Former McDowell Sheriff Dudley Greene begins his first term as a state House member

Greene also participated in a couple of Republican caucus meetings, one in Raleigh and one held on Zoom.

As he begins his term as a state representative, Greene said his immediate priority is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina.

“My most immediate concern is trying to keep our economy open in a responsible way and see what we can do to help the flow of the vaccines that are coming out,” he said. “I have been copied on emails about how that is happening.”

He will also focus on helping North Carolina’s small businesses and workers get through the pandemic.

Greene said he would also focus on expanding broadband internet in rural areas like the 85th District. And as a retired sheriff, he will also strongly support public safety in North Carolina.

“I am a very pro public safety individual,” he said.

Another of his priorities is supporting our public education system. For example, the 85th District has two community colleges: Mayland and McDowell Tech. “They will be more important in trying to train our workforce,” he said.