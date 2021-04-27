Exceeding their goal: Mr. MHS Pageant raises more than $22K

“It is important for people to understand that we had 32 students compete in 2019 and 20 students compete this year. The students didn’t just make their goal, they surpassed the amount they raised last year despite the obstacles and smaller number of contestants. We have some incredible young people in our community and this pageant is a vehicle to show what they are capable of accomplishing. This is truly a student-led event. There is not one adult backstage during the show and it runs seamlessly. From the very start, students help choose the families, choreograph the opening dance, write the script, create the programs, design t-shirts and posters, choose decorations, ask businesses for donations and run the show. This pageant is further proof that when given opportunities, our students will far exceed our expectations.”