Exceeding their goal: Mr. MHS Pageant raises more than $22K

The McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted their sixth annual Mr. MHS Pageant on Saturday at East McDowell Middle School.
The pageant was a huge success and as of Monday, had raised $22,155.00 for the Janice Bailey and Alexa Moreno-Rodriguez families. This is an increase of $1887.85 over last year’s pageant. Each contestant raised at least $200 to compete. Student Council members raised $100 each and girls accompanying the boys in the pageant raised at least $50. That money, along with the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, helped make this year’s pageant the most successful one yet.
The Mr. MHS Pageant began six years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Families are nominated and voted on by the members of McDowell High School Student Council and DECA Chapter. Families are chosen based on need.
“We were unsure if we would even be able to hold the event due to COVID restrictions,” Student Council and DECA Advisor Alison Garrett said. “Our students were determined to put it on, regardless if it had to be 100% virtual or not. We were very excited when we found out we could have an audience. Our students wanted to keep our goal at $20,000 and were determined to raise the money.
“It is important for people to understand that we had 32 students compete in 2019 and 20 students compete this year. The students didn’t just make their goal, they surpassed the amount they raised last year despite the obstacles and smaller number of contestants. We have some incredible young people in our community and this pageant is a vehicle to show what they are capable of accomplishing. This is truly a student-led event. There is not one adult backstage during the show and it runs seamlessly. From the very start, students help choose the families, choreograph the opening dance, write the script, create the programs, design t-shirts and posters, choose decorations, ask businesses for donations and run the show. This pageant is further proof that when given opportunities, our students will far exceed our expectations.”
This year’s theme was “Mr. MHS: Welcome to the Jungle.” Contestants competed in two “wears” as well as a talent competition. The wears portion included contestants showing off what their inner animal would be and who their favorite celebrity was. Talents ranged from live renditions of synchronized swimming, Barbie coming to life to sing “Barbie World,” a “Pumping Up with Hans and Franz” SNL skit, a dance scene from “Dirty Dancing,” the Yes Dance, a rendition of “Don’t Stop Believing” with a heckler, and songs from Hank Williams Jr., Risky Business, and Cody Johnson.
The following contestants won awards in the categories below:
Mr. MHS: Jobie White
People’s Choice: Eli Elliott
Mr. Sexy Legs: Eli Elliott
Mr. Money Maker: Grayson Cole (raised over $1,000)
Family’s Choice: Sidney Garrison & Jobie White
Mr. Congeniality: Seth Baird
Top Five: Seth Baird, McKye Bramblett, Grayson Cole, Sidney Garrison, Jobie White
The winner of Mr. MHS is voted on by four judges from the school system. This year’s judges were Jennifer Gant, Brian Franklin, Tommy Lytle and Leesa Robinson. The pageant is student directed and run under the supervision of their teacher and advisor, Alison Garrett.
This year, Student Council member Kirstyn Gragg served as the backstage director. Fabian Bradley, Elaina Rampey, Avery Taylor and Cameran Young acted as stage managers. McDowell High School’s Junior Class President Tyce Thompson and DECA officer Maggie Vaughn entertained the audience as the emcee’s for the evening.
The event T-shirt and posters were designed by graphics student and Senior Class VP Bryson Effler. Students in the MHS Student Council class along with DECA chapter members were in charge of planning the event, although the event itself fell under the leadership of Kirstyn Gragg.
The following students competed in the pageant along with their escorts:
Senior ContestantsSeth Baird escorted by Olivia Brown
Cyrus Black escorted by Marlee Franklin
Grayson Cole escorted by Ella Pyatt
Bryson Effler escorted by Maggie Rader
Toby Finn escorted by Gracelyn Greer
Jobie White escorted by Danielle Rector
Junior ContestantsJesse Barrier escorted by Hannah Wyatt
Michael Ellis escorted by Aubrey Harris
Sidney Garrison escorted by Selena Vargas-Bucio
Thomas Laws escorted by Claudia Taylor
Gabe Marsh escorted by Maris Suttles
Jake Marsh escorted by Mackenzie Waugh
Luke Roberts escorted by Josie Morgan
Sophomore ContestantsMcKye Bramblett escorted by Lily Williams
Josh Corpening escorted by Anna Carroll
Tyler Tran escorted by Atley Banks
Freshman ContestantsEli Elliott escorted by Addison Cunningham
Nicholas Holland escorted by Emma Washburn
Marshall Lamb escorted by Stella White
Jackson Marsh escorted by Tatum Garrett
The McDowell High School Student Council class and DECA members would like to thank the following businesses who have donated financially or have given items to be included in raffle baskets: Ace Hardware, Addies Chapel, All Things Geeky, Alliance Insurance Group, Appalachian Stone Company, Appalachian Trading Post, Artesana Ice Cream, AutoTech Collision Center, Baker City Tire Inc., Baker’s Automotive, Bantam Chef, Big Boys Car Wash, Big League Camp, Blue Ridge Pipe and Supply, Blue Ridge Biscuit Company & Bakery, Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, Burrito Bros., Carson House, Cato, Chance of Sprinkles, Countryside BBQ, Doras Pupuseria, East McDowell Middle School, Eastfield Global Magnet School, ERA Mountain View Properties—Jacque Mentink & Chelsi Poteat, ERA Mountain View Properties—Leslie Baird, ERA Mountain View Properties—Tami Newman, Farm Bureau Insurance—Kenneth Day, Fire and Ice Trading Company LLC., Flavors on Main, Foothills Cleaning & Restoration, Foothills Community School, Frisbees Supermarket, Galaxy Nails and Spa, Gibbs Hardware, Glenwood Elementary School, Grey Beard Realty, Hillman Beer, Ideal Rent 2 Own & Mattress Outlet, J Hartman’s Restaurant, J&T Auto Parts Inc., Jalapenos Fresh Grill LLC., Jeff Kincaid Insurance Company, Jewelry Connection LTD, Joanne Howle Realty, Johns Precision Auto Body, Inc, Kenneth Day Farm Bureau, Klean Kutz Barber Shop, L&B Furniture, LA Beauty Salon, Lake James Outdoors LLC, Link Hot Dogs, Luisa’s Pizza, Marion Credit Co., Marion Hot Wheelz, Marion Moose Lodge, Marion Pharmacy, MCS Head Start, McAbee Insurance Agency, McDaniel Insurance Agency, McDowell County Courthouse, McDowell County Schools, McDowell Early College, McDowell High School, McDowell Tech Community College, McDowell Tire, Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, Mountain AirSoft, Mountaineer Firearms, Mr. Makeover, Nebo Elementary School, Nopales, North Cove Elementary School, Old Fort Elementary School, Old Fort Mercantile, Old Fort Outdoors, Old Fort Pharmacy, Peoples Home Equity, Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, Pressley Made, Realty Group 1, Rhonda Silver, Roots Salon, Rosies Dream Salon & Spa, Sharon’s Cafe, Shucks Pearls of Marion, Spencer’s Hardware, Sugar Hill Food Mart, Table Rock Quarries Inc., The Feisty Goldfish, The Hair Beautique, The Marion Wing Factory, TS Orthodontics, Veterans Film Corporation, West Court Food Market, West Marion Elementary School, West McDowell Middle School, Westmoreland Funeral Home, Zaxby’s.