Top Story Spotlight Walk for Recovery kicked off Recovery Month in McDowell County Mike Conley Sep 14, 2026 Sep 14, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 This Walk for Recovery on Saturday, Sept. 5, kicked off National Recovery Month in McDowell County. SUBMITTED PHOTO At the conclusion of the Walk for Recovery, McDowell County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Lynn Greene offered words of encouragement to the teams and shared a message of hope. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Saturday, Sept. 5, the McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness sponsored the annual “Walk for Recovery” event.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9:D 6G6?E <:4<65 @77 }2E:@?2= #64@G6CJ |@?E9 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] %9:D J62C[ E96 H2=< H2D 2>3:E:@FD 3J 2?J DE2?52C5D] %96 C@FE6 DE2CE65 7C@> |2F?6J |6>@C:2= !2C< :? ~=5 u@CE 2?5 H2D 4@>A=6E65 2E #6D:=:6?46 #2?49 D@FE9 @7 |2C:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== !2CE?6CD9:A 7@C $F3DE2?46 pH2C6?6DD]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%62>D C64CF:E65 7C@> |!$p[ A2CE?6CD 2?5 DFAA@CE6CD H6C6 2D<65 E@ H2=< @?6 >:=6 @7 E96 `_\>:=6 C@FE6] #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> D:I |!$p A2CE?6CD 2?5 DFAA@CE6CD D9@H65 FA 2E |2F?6J |6>@C:2= !2C< D9@CE=J 27E6C g 2]>] 2?5 3682? 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Here's what to know Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Marion nonprofit proposes community room space in city community building Wildflowers flattened at Burke County I-40 exit, Highway Patrol investigating WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Global nonprofit lists NC dead last in ranking of best states for workers. Here's why kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp D64@?5 E62> 7C@> |4s@H6== *@FE9 u@CH2C5^#wp\!C6G6?E:@? $6CG:46D 4@>>:EE65 E@ H2=<:?8 D:I >:=6D @7 E96 C@FE6 2?5 H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ E96 92=7H2J A@:?E E@ 368:? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Morganton Festival is this weekend with fun, food, games, music. Here's the schedule The event kicks off on Friday at noon with nine blocks of downtown filled with a variety of craft vendors. Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion Culturas Unidas invites the community not only to celebrate diversity, but to see it. Hear it. Experience it. McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks “Twenty-five years later, may we never forget the lives that were lost,” Will Kehler said. “May we never forget the heroes who answered the call.” WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County “Step back in time with us and experience an age of chivalry, wonder, and untamed spectacle nestled right in the heart of western North Carolina." Festivals, music and more: 6 free events happening this weekend in McDowell County area Looking for weekend plans? We've got you covered.