Aug 13, 2026 19 mins ago 0 Related to this story Most Popular Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best “We are very inclusive, a place where people can come and not feel judged.” New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion “We are just neighbors who wanted to get together and build something for the community,” Michelle Smith said. McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting McDowell officials will also talk about the upcoming sales tax referendum. McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. If an increase in McDowell County's sales tax is approved, it could bring in $1.5 million for the county. Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele…