Titans' Revis inks with Mars Hill

Mars Hill University is dipping into the McDowell County baseball talent pool for the second time in the 2021 recruiting class, inking Titan senior infielder and pitcher Dusty Revis last week.

Revis, a two-year member of the McDowell varsity baseball team, will be joining pitcher/shortstop Chapel Matson, who committed during the fall signing period last year at Mars Hill.

Revis admits that Matson had some influence in the decision to join the Lions program.

“Chapel is one of my friends and favorite teammates and we have talked about the school and what it would be like playing in college, in general,” said Revis. “So I visited the campus and was interested in what they had to offer.

Revis, who carries a 3.4 GPA, wants to acquire a degree in business. He also inquired about the possibility of attending Emory & Henry, along with possibly starting in the junior college ranks but Tuesday’s signing ended all doubt.

“Mars Hill has a good business program which is what I want to learn in school, that was one thing that I liked compared to some of the other places,” he said.