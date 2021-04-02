Titans' Revis inks with Mars Hill

Mars Hill University is dipping into the McDowell County baseball talent pool for the second time in the 2021 recruiting class, inking Titan senior infielder and pitcher Dusty Revis last week.
Revis, a two-year member of the McDowell varsity baseball team, will be joining pitcher/shortstop Chapel Matson, who committed during the fall signing period last year at Mars Hill.
Revis admits that Matson had some influence in the decision to join the Lions program.
“Chapel is one of my friends and favorite teammates and we have talked about the school and what it would be like playing in college, in general,” said Revis. “So I visited the campus and was interested in what they had to offer.
Revis, who carries a 3.4 GPA, wants to acquire a degree in business. He also inquired about the possibility of attending Emory & Henry, along with possibly starting in the junior college ranks but Tuesday’s signing ended all doubt.
“Mars Hill has a good business program which is what I want to learn in school, that was one thing that I liked compared to some of the other places,” he said.
The Lions will be getting the ultimate utility player. Revis has experienced a growth spurt over the past year-plus, and his commitment to the program here at McDowell has allowed his ability on the field and in the classroom to grow.
“I have to thank Coach (Alex) Smith for pushing me and making me a better player, my teachers for being a better student and my father and mother for their support,” said Revis.
Revis played in just six games in 2020 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened last spring’s season. But his growth and maturity has been noticed going back to his early days as a junior varsity baseball player.
“Dusty has really grown to become a solid baseball player over the past couple years. I remember seeing the kid as a freshman where you could see spurts of his talent on the field,” said Smith. “And then, he grew quite a bit physically in a relatively short time and has adapted to that growth spurt. The other important aspect is that he has bought into our program as well, which has aided in his development. I’m proud of him for receiving this opportunity and we’re excited to see his continued growth this year.”
The Lions were 12-13 overall going into the start of this weekend’s series with Catawba College. Mars Hill is coached by Erwin High and UNC-Asheville alum Hunter Bryant.