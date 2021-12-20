Titans 15th in loaded field at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple

The McDowell Titans wrestling team placed 15th in a tough, 29-team field at the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple last weekend in its final outing before the Christmas holidays.
The Titans posted 66 points, finishing right behind The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe A.C. Reynolds (75). Robbinsville won the tournament with 187 points and was followed in the top three by Monroe Central Academy of Technology and Arts (141.5) and Maryville, Tenn. (135).
The top six finishers in each weight class placed, and the Titans had two wrestlers to finish sixth. Bruin Lytle (170 pounds) and Josh Punch (132) – wrestling in some of his first matches of the year – both placed sixth.
Lytle opened the tourney with a pin of Reynolds’ Aiden Green. In the second round, Lytle claimed an 8-0 major decision over Ethan Weisner of Walhalla (SC). Polk’s Jadyn Virgil pinned Lytle in the quarterfinals, bumping him to the consolation bracket.
There, Lytle pinned Zac Allen of Central Academy. He then defeated Robbinsville’s Jacob Hall 12-5 to advance to the consolation semifinals, where he was pinned by East Henderson’s Tucker Marshall. In the fifth-place match, Lytle met up with Virgil again, and lost 11-6.
Punch had to battle his way through the consolation bracket after being pinned in the opener against top-seeded and eventual champion Kyle Montaperto of Central Academy.
Punch then pinned Riley Lee of Maryville and Lincoln Rogers of Reynolds. In the consolation semis, Punch fell via 16-3 major decision to Dylan Winters of Science Hill (TENN). Luke Martin of Hammond (SC) scored a 16-0 tech fall over Punch in the match for fifth place.
Hunter Kirby (152 pounds) went 3-2 but did not place. Morgan Repasky (106), Luke Roberts (126), Josh Ellis (145) and Collin Campbell (220) each went 2-2 for the Titans.
Rylan Patterson (113), Finn Taylor (160) and Jesse Barrier (195) won one bout apiece.
McDowell placed 16th in the junior varsity tournament.
Majesty Summey (182) finished runner-up in his weight class. Bryson Stines (220) and Cole Barrier (285) each placed third.
Cole Campbell (195) and Sean Wild (285) both finished fourth.
McDowell returns to action in dual matches at the Enka Duals on Jan. 8.