Titans 15th in loaded field at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple

The McDowell Titans wrestling team placed 15th in a tough, 29-team field at the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple last weekend in its final outing before the Christmas holidays.

The Titans posted 66 points, finishing right behind The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe A.C. Reynolds (75). Robbinsville won the tournament with 187 points and was followed in the top three by Monroe Central Academy of Technology and Arts (141.5) and Maryville, Tenn. (135).

The top six finishers in each weight class placed, and the Titans had two wrestlers to finish sixth. Bruin Lytle (170 pounds) and Josh Punch (132) – wrestling in some of his first matches of the year – both placed sixth.

Lytle opened the tourney with a pin of Reynolds’ Aiden Green. In the second round, Lytle claimed an 8-0 major decision over Ethan Weisner of Walhalla (SC). Polk’s Jadyn Virgil pinned Lytle in the quarterfinals, bumping him to the consolation bracket.

There, Lytle pinned Zac Allen of Central Academy. He then defeated Robbinsville’s Jacob Hall 12-5 to advance to the consolation semifinals, where he was pinned by East Henderson’s Tucker Marshall. In the fifth-place match, Lytle met up with Virgil again, and lost 11-6.