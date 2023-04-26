For the second time in the regular season, Enka starting pitcher Abagail Brewton was on top of her game, tossing another shutout against the McDowell Lady Titans, this time a 4-0 decision Tuesday evening at Titan Field.

Brewton tossed a three-hit shutout of the Lady Titans a month ago in a 1-0 contest and was just as effective on Tuesday, tossing a four-hit complete game, striking out seven McDowell batters and walking none. Brewton had a no-hitter in place through three and two-thirds innings before a Sage Young single with two outs in the fourth gave the Lady Titans their first hit of the game.

Gracie Rice added a one-out single in the fifth, Lily Williams tripled with one out in the sixth and Maris Suttles had a hit with one out in the seventh. Neither of these hits led to scoring opportunities. Rice’s single was erased when freshmen Kinsley McKinney grounded into a double play to end the frame. Williams was stranded at third in the sixth and Suttles was stranded at first when Miranda Wall flied out to left and Rice popped out to Enka’s catcher to end the game.

All Brewton needed was a little run support and she received that in the early innings. The Sugar Jets pushed across two runs in the top of the first and two more in the third. Gracie Merrill led off the game with a walk. Averi Coggins laid down a perfect bunt single that straddled the chalk, putting runners at first and second. Rylee Locklear then laid down a perfect bunt between the pitcher’s circle and third to load the bases.

Emma Payne then reached on a hard ground ball that Young couldn’t handle at short, scoring Merrill to put Enka ahead 1-0. After Peyton Wise grounded into a 5-2-3 double play, the Lady Titans were in a position to limit the damage in the first. However, Brewton added an infield single with two outs, pushing across Locklear to make it 2-0.

The two insurance runs in the third started with a single by Coggins. Locklear then walked and then Payne ripped a hit up the middle, scoring Coggins to add to the Sugar Jet lead to 3-0. Wise added the fourth run of the game on a ground ball, pushing in Locklear.

Enka finished with seven hits off McDowell pitcher Kinsley McKinney (7 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 3 K, 2 BB). Coggins finished with three hits, Brewton (double, RBI) added two hits with one hit each from Locklear and Payne.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Alexander Central and Friday at Asheville.