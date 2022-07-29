The almost forgotten front porch: Part I

Several decades ago, the covered front porch was the all-purpose outside room for the houses in our country neighborhood, and I suspect for many houses in neighborhoods all over North Carolina, and even in small towns and in some city suburbs.

I can’t speak to those, but I certainly remember the blessings of the two front porches I grew up knowing, and I truly lament the passing of what the front porch represented.

Our front porch, before and beyond early TV days, was a work place, a fun place, a quiet place, a visiting place, a theater, a garden, a nesting space, a romantic place. Our living room door opened to the gray front porch and its long, open side facing south toward Cox Knob.

This special space sported an assortment of chairs, mostly rockers, a porch swing on the east end next to the apple tree, and during the warm seasons, an assortment of Mom’s flower pots and hanging baskets filled with bright petunias, geraniums, fuchsias, pansies and marigolds.

From late spring through early fall, we often sat in the evening cool to shell peas or string beans for canning, or we might just sit and actually talk — me on the floor, leaning on a post with my dog Tim under one arm, listening to quiet conversation. Sometimes a neighbor or my grandparents would drop in after supper and all the chores were finished. We didn’t have to talk; it was enough just to be together, listening to the singing night bugs and the bullfrogs’ deep croaking from the pond or watching lightning in the dark sky over Crabtree Mountain.

Because I didn’t like thunder, I particularly enjoyed these lightning shows since the storms were far away in McDowell County, so there was no sound. Our porch was a wonderful open-air theater where we often saw our own version of the Northern Lights.

In warm seasons, Sundays, after church and the noon meal, folks gathered on the front porch to rest and talk, and sometimes the conversations were serious but rarely argumentative.

Depending on what the radio news gave out at the start of the Korean “Conflict” and what was happening with plain-spoken President Harry Truman or if elected, how might Ike be as our next president, the adults might spend a bit of time on what they knew of the country’s affairs and the world at large. This is not to say they didn’t care or weren’t smart enough to discuss state and world affairs; they simply did not live in the information age; they had radios and word of mouth and the occasional newspaper; consequently, and maybe blessedly, they weren’t bombarded every waking moment with negative, slanted news. In sixth-grade geography, we studied faraway places like Formosa, and I remember my parents talking a bit about Korea, but we didn’t know anyone serving, so the conflict wasn’t always on everyone’s mind.

Most of the time, the evening or the Sunday afternoon conversations centered around whose cow was about to calve, how everyone’s garden was doing, whose family had a new birth, what the weather had been like, any signs of a bad winter to come, and whose child had misbehaved in church.

I remember coming home from school on hot, late August and September days (no school or home air conditioning), quickly changing into work clothes, then going to the cool of the porch with one of Mom’s cold biscuits filled with fresh Tommy Toe tomatoes and mayo in hand, along with a cold glass of milk. This short, delicious quiet time took away the busy school day and fortified me for my afternoon chores, and I still love those small tomato and cold biscuit sandwiches. And yes, my dog Tim always got a slurp of my milk.

I remember sitting on the warm porch boards playing Jacks by myself or reading in the swing to the titter of the swallow who always raised each new brood on the little ceiling ledge to the left of the swing. As a teenager, I remember brief, innocent goodnight kisses, the tall boy standing on the first step, short me on the porch, with the sweet aroma of our blooming Mimosa tree intensified by the night air.

This was our front porch.