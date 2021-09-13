Column: Is it really worth $850,000 per month?

Here are some ways to improve state governance.

First, we need a constitutional amendment limiting legislative sessions. Thirty-nine states have them, most are 60 to 90 days instead of our open-ended session lengths. Let’s raise legislative pay for those 100 days (and only 100 days) to a level where working-class citizens can serve instead of just the wealthy, retirees and special interest advocates.

Then let’s put pressure on legislators to get a budget passed in time to start of the new year (July 1) by repealing the law that allows the state to continue operating using the previous year’s budget until a new one is approved. If state government was shut down, you can bet we would get some action. We would also insist every program and agency undergo a zero-based budget process every four to six years, with required public legislative hearings.

While we are reforming let’s make legislative terms four years instead of two, set term limits of 16 years for members and six years for legislative leadership. We should require an independent redistricting commission and restore balance of appointive powers, especially allowing the governor to make appointments to our UNC Board of Governors.

Here’s my spin: We get the government we expect and demand. If we are not getting the government we want we have the power to change it at the ballot box, especially if there are fairly drawn districts.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.