Column: Advanced breast cancer screening at your hometown hospital

During the month of October, we are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month at Mission McDowell Hospital. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women next to skin cancer. Each year, 255,000 women receive a diagnosis of breast cancer and sadly, 42,000 women die from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

This is an area of women’s health where you and your primary care physician can form a team. Performing a monthly breast self-exam is a critically important task when it comes to discovering anything unusual with your breasts. By doing an exam each month, you get to know what’s “normal” in terms of how your breasts feel and appear. Some changes to watch out for include any change in the size or shape of the breast, any breast pain, a new lump in the breast or underarm area, and any type of nipple discharge (other than milk if a woman is breastfeeding).

A good breast self-exam tutorial is available on the National Breast Cancer Foundation website, at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-self-exam.

A woman and her primary care provider should discuss breast health, her level of risk for breast cancer, and when she should begin having mammograms at her annual wellness exam. There are modifiable and nonmodifiable factors that impact your risk for breast cancer.

Some you can’t change include getting older, a family history of breast cancer, early first menstruation, or having the BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 gene, to name a few. Things you can control are lifestyle habits, like avoiding alcohol or drinking it in moderation, staying within a normal weight range, shunning tobacco, getting at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, and talking to your doctor about safe options if you’re considering hormone replacement therapy.

It is generally recommended that women begin having annual mammograms at age 40. Your health care provider may advise you to get a mammogram earlier if you have a family history of breast cancer or if you have any symptoms of the disease.

At Mission Hospital McDowell, our highly experienced and qualified mammography technologists perform 3-D mammograms with a state-of-the-art GE Pristina Senographe mammography unit. This is a very advanced way of acquiring images of breast tissue by compiling image data to display “slices” that can be reviewed individually by our radiologists to screen for pathology.

If anything suspicious is seen on your screening mammogram or you have a positive finding on it, your provider may order a diagnostic mammogram and a breast ultrasound.

If further imaging is needed, our expert and caring MHM staff may perform a breast MRI exam or a stereotactic breast biopsy at your health care provider’s request. A breast MRI may reveal a tumor that a mammogram missed, while the stereotactic biopsy is a simple and safe procedure that employs technology to help guide the needle that takes the tissue sample to be tested. The abnormality that is biopsied is typically discovered when the radiologist reads the mammogram imaging.

Your provider’s office can schedule your breast imaging procedure for you or you can call 844-974-3783. For mammograms, choose option 2 or visit missionhealth.org/services-treatments/imaging/.

If you would like to learn more about imaging at Mission Hospital McDowell, call 828-659-5160 or visit the website above. We are proud to offer the best in breast cancer screening and diagnostic services to the women in our community.

I will close by noting that we are also happy to be partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host a Crush the Crisis prescription medication takeback event here at MHM, 500 Rankin Drive in Marion, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. Though the focus is on safe and anonymous prescription medication disposal, any medications will be accepted at the event; however, we won’t be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, or liquids.

Your participation in this event helps keep our community safer and helps to ensure that these medications don’t end up in the hands of someone who was not prescribed them.