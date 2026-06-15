Top Story Spotlight COMMENTARY McDowell hospital CEO: Learn how to poison proof your home By LEE HIGGINBOTHAM CEO, Mission Hospital McDowell Jun 15, 2026 Jun 15, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Any day of the year is an appropriate time to discuss lowering the risk for household poisoning — but especially as we approach the end of the school year, with children spending more time at home. Higginbotham PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm|:DD:@? w@DA:E2= |4s@H6== :D 7@CEF?2E6 E@ 92G6 E2=6?E65 A65:2EC:4:2? sC] y6C2=5 s6{2v2CK2 EC62E:?8 49:=5C6? 2?5 65F42E:?8 72>:=:6D 23@FE E96D6 2?5 @E96C :>A@CE2?E :DDF6D] w6 <:?5=J D6CG65 2D @FC 4@?E6?E 6IA6CE 7@C E9:D 4@=F>?[ H9:49 @776CD :>A@CE2?E[ =:76D2G:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 7@C 72>:=:6D]k^AmkAm!@:D@?@FD 286?ED 23@F?5[ 6DA64:2==J :? E96 9@>6[ 2?5 C2:D:?8 2H2C6?6DD :D 4C:E:42= E@ <66A:?8 @FC 49:=5C6? 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