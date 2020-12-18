Update: 46 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday that 46 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

There are 2,503 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 29,005 tests conducted, 26,139 negative results and 363 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 381 individuals in quarantine, 2,077 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.

It also means that within one week McDowell County had 246 more positive cases. A week ago, the total number was 2,257.

“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “If you know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”