Update: 46 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday that 46 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
There are 2,503 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 29,005 tests conducted, 26,139 negative results and 363 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 381 individuals in quarantine, 2,077 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.
It also means that within one week McDowell County had 246 more positive cases. A week ago, the total number was 2,257.
“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “If you know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 41 staff members and 44 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County School System also has information about the number of cases at each of the public schools for students and staff. This information is updated weekly. The latest numbers are:
• East Middle School has eight active positive cases and 18 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Eastfield Global Magnet School has three active positive cases and eight cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Foothills Community School has one active positive case and two cumulative positive case since Aug. 17.
• Glenwood Elementary has 10 active positive cases and 17 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Marion Elementary has six active positive cases and 13 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell Academy for Innovation has three active positive cases and six cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell Early College has three active positive cases and eight cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• McDowell High has 17 active positive cases and 35 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Nebo Elementary has three active positive cases and 13 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• North Cove Elementary has three active positive cases and seven cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Old Fort Elementary has seven active positive cases and nine cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• Pleasant Gardens Elementary has two active positive cases and seven cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• West Marion Elementary has nine active positive cases and 14 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
• West Middle School has 11 active positive cases and 20 cumulative positive cases since Aug. 17.
The total for the entire school system is 86 positive cases and 177 cumulative positive cases.
New school-affected cases are updated weekly. Any clusters will be reported to the NCDHHS by the local health department and updated on the NCDHHS dashboard.
You can view it here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vSXpoCPyj4uWE4kbXwcs6V4J7rcvm9Fl83us3oQS477xOSjVSKMJ5YZQXG8ShQ97Wbu67ku8gb3YRCx/pubhtml
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Only one test site will occur during the week of Christmas. It is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDowell Health Department.
