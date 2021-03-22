New salon in Marion is a dream come true for the owner

A new hair, makeup and nail salon in downtown Marion is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Located at 45 S. Main St., Rosie’s Dream Salon & Spa offers all kinds of services for hair, makeup and facials and nails. This business is the realization of a dream long held by its owner Rosie Padilla, who immigrated to this country from Ecuador.

Daughter See Jay Padilla has written an account of how her mother Rosie long dreamed as a child in Ecuador of having her own salon.

“Every child has a dream,” said her daughter See Jay. “Rosie Padilla dreamt that one day, somehow, somewhere, she’d have a salon to call her own. And for many years, she never stopped working to make her dream a reality.

“As a young girl growing up in the mountains of Ecuador, Rosie learned that she’d have to keep diligent and work hard if she ever wanted to reach her goal. In order to support herself and her family, Rosie began worked on her family’s small farm after she graduated high school.”

At 19, Rosie Padilla met her husband and moved to the United States. She didn’t know English and found it difficult to get a job.