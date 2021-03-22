New salon in Marion is a dream come true for the owner

A new hair, makeup and nail salon in downtown Marion is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
Located at 45 S. Main St., Rosie’s Dream Salon & Spa offers all kinds of services for hair, makeup and facials and nails. This business is the realization of a dream long held by its owner Rosie Padilla, who immigrated to this country from Ecuador.
Daughter See Jay Padilla has written an account of how her mother Rosie long dreamed as a child in Ecuador of having her own salon.
“Every child has a dream,” said her daughter See Jay. “Rosie Padilla dreamt that one day, somehow, somewhere, she’d have a salon to call her own. And for many years, she never stopped working to make her dream a reality.
“As a young girl growing up in the mountains of Ecuador, Rosie learned that she’d have to keep diligent and work hard if she ever wanted to reach her goal. In order to support herself and her family, Rosie began worked on her family’s small farm after she graduated high school.”
At 19, Rosie Padilla met her husband and moved to the United States. She didn’t know English and found it difficult to get a job.
“But Rosie always found a way, and so she began working at a factory in New York,” said her daughter See Jay. “It was in New York where Rosie would have her first two sons and would stay home to care for both of them.”
Years later, the family moved to Marion. There, she took English classes to make her life easier.
Marion City Councilwoman Ann Harkey said she was a neighbor of Rosie’s. Harkey told The McDowell News how she would see Rosie walking from her neighborhood to St. John’s Episcopal Church regularly to take those classes in English. Based on that observation, Harkey knew that Rosie was determined to succeed in life.
“Rosie had her final child and began taking alteration and cleaning jobs to earn extra money to put towards going back to school,” said her daughter See Jay. “After being a stay-at-home mom for years, she decided to go back to school and follow her dreams.”
She would spend the next three years in cosmetology classes at McDowell Technical Community College. In 2014, she graduated with a diploma in cosmetology and began worked at The Magic Act, which is now Studio K.
For six years, Rosie worked to build a good clientele and establish herself in the cosmetology industry.
“She would become close friends with her coworkers who were supportive of her dream to open her own salon,” said daughter See Jay. “In 2020, she decided it was time to get started on opening her own place. Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she found a building and began a long list of renovations. And after three months, the salon was ready to be opened.”
Rosie’s Dream Salon & Spa opened its doors on Nov. 10. The business offers all kinds of hair services such as haircuts for women, men and children. You can get a shampoo, single process color, perms, keratin treatment, hot oil treatment and partial and full foils.
As far as makeup and facials, Rosie’s Dream Salon has classic hydrating facials and waxing and threading services. For your nails, you can get a manicure (polish/gel) and a spa pedicure (polish/gel).
Rosie Padilla is the sole owner. She has three employees: Wanda Hyder Blount, Laura Beam and Sushma Rana. They also worked at Studio K before coming to Rosie’s Dream Salon & Spa. They also have a devoted clientele.
The salon is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is also parking in the back of the building.
Rosie said she and her employees have been a team for many years and they are working together to provide the best in hair, makeup and nail services.
“People tell me all the time it feels like a healthy place to be,” said Beam. “It is like a dream come true. It’s the American dream to come here and work hard and achieve.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rosiesdreamsalon.