McDowell Technical Community College announces new president

In 2020, Merritt was chosen as one of 40 leaders nationally for the 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a highly selected leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

Merritt received his Bachelor’s Degree in secondary social sciences education with a minor in English, as well as his Master of Arts in higher education administration from Appalachian State University. He also received a Doctor of Philosophy in education-higher education administration from Walden University.

“I am excited to work with Chairman Stroud and the entire Board of Trustees to serve the citizens of McDowell County,” said Merritt. “I could feel the passion for serving our students from the faculty, staff and administration during my visit to campus in October. It is a true honor to serve as your next president, and I look forward to helping build upon the great student success work already happening here at MTCC to continue providing lifelong learning opportunities that transform lives in McDowell County.”

In addition, Merritt anticipates collaborating extensively with local and regional leaders. “I am a believer that strong partnerships are key to helping advance our mission. As president, I look forward to engagement with city leaders, county commissioners, economic development, Chamber of Commerce, K-12, and industry leaders to help ensure we serve our community well. Meaningful partnerships and regional approaches with our sister institutions help us carry out the philosophy of the North Carolina Community College System Founder, Dr. Dallas Herring, of ‘taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.’”