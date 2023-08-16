On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners recognized two local emergency medical technician students who are second-place winners at the National SkillsUSA competition held in Atlanta.

The team of EMT class Capt. Payton Teague and EMT student Emma O’Neil of McDowell High School placed second in the SkillsUSA National Championships Emergency Medical Technician competition. It took place during the annual National Leadership & Skills Conference at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. This conference is the largest showcase of career and technical education, according to a news release.

An estimated 15,000 students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated. The highlight was the annual SkillsUSA Championships with 110 hands-on and leadership competitions.

During the competition, Teague and O’Neil worked against the clock and other teams proving their expertise in their chosen EMT occupation. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, technical experts, the Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) and test competencies that are set by industry with more than 200 industry partners helping support the competitive events. Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and/or scholarships to further their careers and education. The national championships are for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA, according to the news release.

During Monday’s regular meeting, Barry McPeters, teacher in Emergency Medical Technology class at McDowell High, presented Teague and O’Neil to the McDowell County Commissioners. McPeters said they well-represented McDowell High, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell County and the state of North Carolina at this national competition.

Teague and O’Neil received certificates from the commissioners. County Manager Ashley Wooten said in a memo that the McDowell County Schools’ CTE program has been very successful over the last few years training students for careers.

Spectrum broadband update

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners heard from Michael Tanck with Spectrum, who gave an update on the company’s grant-funded activities. That includes the projects being funded by the GREAT grant and the county to extend high-speed Internet to unserved areas of McDowell.

Last year, Spectrum announced it was awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of $4 million to bring high-speed Internet access to thousands of homes and small businesses in McDowell County.

The GREAT grant of $4 million will be combined with a contribution from McDowell County of $100,000. The GREAT grant is one of 20 already awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections.

“We are going to be building almost 460 miles of cable systems,” Tanck said to the commissioners on Monday.

He added this would be as much as a $15 million investment for the residents here in regards to broadband and the construction to extend high-speed Internet will begin in November of this year. The work should be done by the end of 2025.

Fonta Flora State Trail update

The commissioners also heard an update about the Fonta Flora State Trail from Amanda Elledge Finn, director of the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail. When completed, this 100-mile state trail will extend from Morganton to Asheville and run the length of McDowell County. Finn asked the commissioners to support the submission of the Greenlee Road segment for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s project list. This would advance the Fonta Flora State Trail through McDowell County.

After hearing from Finn, the commissioners agreed to support the submission of this segment to the DOT’s project list.

In other business, the county commissioners:

• Were introduced to Dr. Tracy Grit, the new superintendent of McDowell County Schools.

• Approved contracts with the various fire departments and the McDowell Rescue Squad.

• Heard the property tax settlement for fiscal year 2023 from Tax Collector Linda Onufrey. After hearing from her, the commissioners approved the tax settlement and the order of collection, which is the formal process of authorizing the collection of the tax bills.

• Approved a fire funding request from the Marion Fire Department, which has asked for consideration to purchase equipment. The city asked for the McDowell Commissioners to provide $28,000 in funding to the city for Marion Fire Department capital needs.

• Heard an update on water-related projects. They include the construction of the Nebo water system Phase 1A and 1B, the Universal water and sewer extension and water service to the West Marion Elementary area.

• Heard an update about ongoing capital projects including the Recreation Center, the county Services building, the Animal Shelter, the sale of the former Foothills Pilot Plant and the Garden Street parking lot. The Recreation Center upgrade is on hold for now because the state still has not released its budget. A state budget may not be unveiled until September, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

• Rejected a draft ordinance from the Planning Board regarding firearms safety. This ordinance was drafted in response to concerns expressed earlier by the commissioners regarding nighttime shooting. But on Monday, the commissioners decided to reject this proposed ordinance fearing it would infringe on Second Amendment rights and the problems regarding nighttime shooting are already covered by the county’s noise ordinance.

• Voted 4-1 to approve a request from the McDowell Sheriff’s Office for body cameras and Tasers. The total cost for the equipment is $741,030, which will be covered as a 50/50 split between county funding and the money made from housing inmates. Commissioner Patrick Ellis voted against this request.

• Agreed to purchase a second set of scales for the county’s Transfer Station. Since the scales are considered equipment, it is possible for the county to finance the purchase.

• Endorsed rail line improvements in McDowell. The DOT’s Rail Division recently completed a draft western North Carolina rail study. The purpose of this study is to show the work (and the associated cost) that would be necessary to improve the rail line from Salisbury to Asheville in order to accommodate passenger rail.

• Approved a resolution in support of “strong schools.” The non-binding resolution states that the commissioners “hereby believe that while school choice should remain the law of the land, they also believe it is important than the State of North Carolina ensure that it is funding public schools at a level that will ensure public school students are given a chance to thrive and excel.”

• Approved budget reports and administrative items.