Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 9:15 PM EDT May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm with Torrential Rainfall Impacting Areas Until 9:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm with torrential rainfall is moving northeast at 50 mph. The storm is currently located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, impacting the region until 9:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Western Catawba CountySoutheastern McDowell CountyRutherford CountyAlexander CountySoutheastern Caldwell CountyNorthwestern Cleveland CountySoutheastern Burke CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Extreme rainfall rates exceeding 3 inches per hour.Rapid movement of the storm northeast at 50 mph.Impacts: People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week Flooding in areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses.Potential for rapidly rising water levels in small streams.Safety Tips:Avoid flooded roads and areas prone to flooding.Seek higher ground if flood waters threaten.Report any damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Little Switzerland Young family tells their Hurricane Helene story "Words cannot describe what we saw." U.S. Department of Agriculture declares 2026 drought a disaster for western NC The counties have seen drought of severe or extreme intensity for eight or more weeks. Watch Now: Related Video Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Recommended for you