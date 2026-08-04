Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 PM EDT Aug 4, 2026 Aug 4, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Possible Hail Until 5 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northwest at 10 mph and is expected to impact the area until 5 PM EDT. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail are possible.Affected Areas:Southwestern Catawba CountyWestern Lincoln CountyNortheastern Cleveland CountyNorthwestern Gaston CountyIncluding Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Waco, Casar, Cooksville, Vale, Propst, and CrouseWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailTorrential rainfallImpacts:Possible knocking down of tree limbsMinor damage to outdoor objects from hailLocalized flooding due to heavy rainfall People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Marion YMCA gets new executive director 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Triangle teen paralyzed after diving off uncovered pool platform. Who’s to blame? NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill Safety Tips:Seek shelter indoors if outdoorsAvoid driving through flooded roadwaysSecure loose outdoor objectsWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular An image of a funnel cloud in western NC went viral Tuesday. It wasn't real. It was never meant to be public, creator says. Watch Now: Related Video Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Recommended for you