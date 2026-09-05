Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 1:57 PM EDT until SAT 2:45 PM EDT Sep 5, 2026 Sep 5, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 PM EDT. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 15 mph, with potential for damaging winds and hail.Affected Areas:Southwestern Catawba County, NCSouthern McDowell County, NCNortheastern Rutherford County, NCNorthwestern Lincoln County, NCNorthwestern Cleveland County, NCSouthern Burke County, NCWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hailImpacts:Minor hail damage to vehiclesWind damage to trees and power lines People are also reading… WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings McDowell County animal advocate says well-known cat who lived along greenway missing See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan 2 new Panthers to wear uniform numbers of beloved franchise legends Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.Avoid driving through flooded areas.Stay indoors and away from windows.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Time to look up NC stargazers. Peak times for tonight's lunar eclipse, full moon Western North Carolina and much of North America will be able to view a partial lunar eclipse tonight as the August full moon rises. Watch Now: Related Video Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. Machado challenges Venezuela's 'illegitimate' interim govt over massive US oil deal Machado challenges Venezuela's 'illegitimate' interim govt over massive US oil deal Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Recommended for you