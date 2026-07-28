Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 5:45 PM EDT until TUE 6:30 PM EDT Jul 28, 2026 20 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 6:30 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:30 PM EDT. Storms are moving east at 40 mph, bringing significant wind and hail risks.Affected Areas:Northeastern Catawba County, NCAlexander County, NCCentral Iredell County, NCSoutheastern Caldwell County, NCWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hailStorms located 8 miles west of Taylorsville to 4 miles east of Lenoir Impacts:Minor hail damage to vehiclesPotential wind damage to trees and power lines People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs UNC AD reveals what was behind decision to fire Hubert Davis How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 McDowell High basketball player caps season at state East-West All-Star game U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting HCA Healthcare, Mission monitor reports potential non-compliance for 3rd straight year McDowell County working to address teen suicide Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature You might get an insurance lapse letter from the NC DMV. It’s not a scam. Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid driving through flooded areas.Report any severe weather conditions to the National Weather Service.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 7:24 PM EDT until TUE 8:15 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 8:15 PM Old Farmer's Almanac 2026 fall forecast for NC is here. Here's the latest outlook While North Carolina is split into two regions by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the regions received similar temperature predictions for this fall. Assessments show streams around Lake James impacted by Hurricane Helene, but on the mend “The good news is that when we compare this year’s scores to the assessments performed soon after Helene, we see significant recovery in strea… Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 7:15 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Mooresville police chief gives update on Interstate 77 shooting Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Recommended for you