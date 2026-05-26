Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 PM EDT May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Catawba, Lincoln, and Northern Gaston CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 25 mph and is expected to impact the area through 7:15 PM EDT. The storm is currently located 5 miles south of Lincolnton, near High Shoals.Affected Areas:LincolntonGastoniaNewtonBessemer CityDallasMaidenStanleyRanloWestportHigh ShoalsWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Little Switzerland Young family tells their Hurricane Helene story "Words cannot describe what we saw." U.S. Department of Agriculture declares 2026 drought a disaster for western NC The counties have seen drought of severe or extreme intensity for eight or more weeks. Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items Recommended for you