Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 2:30 PM EDT Aug 28, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to North Central Catawba, Alexander, and Central Caldwell CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 35 mph, impacting the region through 2:30 PM EDT. Radar indicates wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.Affected Areas:LenoirTaylorsvilleBethlehemCedar RockLookout Shoals LakeLake HickorySt. StephensHiddeniteLittle River in Alexander CountyCollettsvilleWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea-size hail (0.25 inches)Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor items People are also reading… Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up Marion's WNC Bigfoot Festival is upon us. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend. Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order Woman tells 18-year-old driver to slow down, and he breaks her jaw, NC police say Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Time to look up NC stargazers. Peak times for tonight's lunar eclipse, full moon J. Hartman’s Restaurant in Marion serving lunch again for first time since Helene flooding 6 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason win over Jaguars 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. McDowell County teacher gets grant to create Literacy Center for Pre-K students Public during Asheville hospital hearing: 'Mission Hospital should not get one more bed' Fan-favorite QB already ruled out of Panthers' preseason finale vs. Texans Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building immediately.Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Time to look up NC stargazers. Peak times for tonight's lunar eclipse, full moon Western North Carolina and much of North America will be able to view a partial lunar eclipse tonight as the August full moon rises. Watch Now: Related Video Florida Watches Dolly as Storm Tracks Caribbean US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans Qatar’s foreign minister visits Tehran as efforts to ease Iran-U.S. crisis continue Qatar’s foreign minister visits Tehran as efforts to ease Iran-U.S. crisis continue Recommended for you