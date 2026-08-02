Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:45 PM EDT Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds Impacting Southwestern Catawba and Surrounding AreasWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 35 mph, impacting southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, Cleveland, western Gaston, and south central Burke counties until 2:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:GastoniaShelbyNewtonLincolntonKings MountainCherryvilleBessemer CitySouth GastoniaBoiling Springs, NCDallasWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphStorm moving northeast at 35 mph Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbsUnsecured objects could be blown around People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? Marion YMCA gets new executive director Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke 6 Duke alumni listed among the greatest shooters in NBA history Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for stroke care NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular An image of a funnel cloud in western NC went viral Tuesday. It wasn't real. It was never meant to be public, creator says. Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Recommended for you