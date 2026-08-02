Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:15 PM EDT Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A line of strong thunderstorms is moving northeast at 30 mph, impacting areas in southeastern Catawba, northeastern Lincoln, southern Iredell, and west central Rowan counties until 4:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:StatesvilleMooresvilleWestportTroutmanClevelandLake NormanLake Norman State ParkSherrills FordMount UllaTerrellWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park Marion Police Department to hold National Night Out Tuesday with free snow cones, music, more Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed Marion YMCA gets new executive director Audit details $111 million cost of Helene relief sites, some in McDowell, Catawba, Burke 6 Duke alumni listed among the greatest shooters in NBA history Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized for stroke care NCDOT finishes work at 8,500 Helene sites but major projects remain NC House urged by law enforcement agencies to pass hemp restrictions bill Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Safety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building if outdoors.If near Lake Norman, move indoors or inside a vehicle.Remember, lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a storm; if you hear thunder, you are at risk.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular An image of a funnel cloud in western NC went viral Tuesday. It wasn't real. It was never meant to be public, creator says. Watch Now: Related Video Amy Vaughan, pastor of The Lakeshore Collective, leads people in a prayer at the vigil on August 1 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Sandra Salazar talks about what she saw at Wilson Creek on July 26 Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Recommended for you