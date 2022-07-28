WATCH NOW: Governor announces electric boat company coming to McDowell County

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper came to McDowell County to announce that Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion.

The new company will create 170 jobs in Marion and a new manufacturing plant will be built on the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center property.

“The strong momentum for our emphasis on the clean energy economy is putting money in the pockets of every day North Carolinians in both urban and rural areas like McDowell County,” said the governor in a prepared statement. “While the number of electric cars is rapidly expanding, so will electric boats made by Forza X1 right here in our state.”

Forza X1 and its parent company Twin Vee PowerCats Co. are independent marine manufacturers headquartered in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1 is developing an innovative line of recreational boats that will be environmentally friendly and powered by a proprietary electric outboard motor designed and integrated with the company’s own control system. The company plans to offer a combined boat and motor package, featuring lithium battery packs, that will provide families and water recreation enthusiasts an enjoyable time for an affordable price, while preserving ecological balance for the planet, according to a news release.

“Forza X1 is thrilled and honored to relocate our cutting-edge manufacturing and product development operation to McDowell County,” said Joseph Visconti, CEO of Forza X1 in a prepared statement. “Our marine electrification mission is significant and timely and will thrive in North Carolina’s outstanding business climate. The people of McDowell County and the state have been very supportive and wonderful to work with. We are looking forward to breaking ground on our state of the art manufacturing facility and hiring some outstanding local talent.”

On Thursday, the governor and representatives of Forza X1 came to the Universal property to make the formal announcement. Chuck Abernathy, the director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, welcome the crowd who attended, which took place near the ponds on the Universal property. Officials from McDowell County, the city of Marion, the N.C. General Assembly, McDowell Technical Community College, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Golden LEAF Foundation and other agencies were there for the event.

“This is years in the making,” said Abernathy.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown introduced the governor to the crowd.

“This is a wonderful day for McDowell County,” said Brown. “It’s a wonderful day for the county commissioners. I’m most proud of the working relationship with the other branches of government.”

Brown also commended the work of Abernathy in making this new industry happen for McDowell County. “Chuck has worked very hard for us and we are proud of him,” he added.

Mayor Steve Little said he is proud that a company which makes electric boats has chosen to come here. Electric boats are more environmentally friendly and should become more popular in future years like electric automobiles have become.

“This is marvelous,” said Little. “This is the way of the future and it is here in McDowell County. We get things done for the people of McDowell County.”

Although wages for the new jobs will vary depending on position, the average salary will be $51,047, above the current average wage in McDowell County of $39,071. The state and local area will see an additional impact of more than $8 million each year from the new payroll, according to the news release.

Jim Leffew, president of Forza X1, told The McDowell News that of the 170 people who will work at this new plant, around 160 of them will come from McDowell and the surrounding areas.

“We are looking at this venture for a long period of time,” said Leffew. “We want to thank you for inviting us into your community and we can’t wait to get started.”

Forza X1 will have to construct a new manufacturing plant on the Universal property, which represents the $10.5 million investment.

“Innovative companies like Forza X1 expect to see innovation from the business locations they select,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders in a prepared statement. “I’m pleased that the innovative workforce strategies in our First in Talent strategic plan are getting results and keeping the state ahead of our competitors.”

Forza X1’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier on Thursday. Over the course of 12 years, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $479.1 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,367,100, spread over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company, according to the news release.

Because Forza X1 chose a site in McDowell County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $151,900 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund — Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“Forza X1, Inc. is bringing an especially unique and timely product to the market,” said N.C. Sen. Ralph Hise. “Congratulations to this impressive and innovative company for expanding economic opportunity and jobs, in choosing to locate their new boat manufacturing facility in McDowell County and Marion.”

“Marion and McDowell County welcomes Forza X1 to our community,” said N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene. “We are excited about their investment and commitment to new jobs and investment for our community. I think the strong workforce and sense of community cooperation we offer here will work together to make sure Forza X1 enjoys much success in North Carolina.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., other key partners on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the Appalachian Regional Commission, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, McDowell County, the City of Marion and the McDowell Economic Development Association, according to the news release.