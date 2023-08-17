A popular food truck is now downtown Marion’s latest eatery and it’s got an even larger array of barbecue, smoked meats and a variety of tasty side items, all made from scratch and served with pride.

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new downtown location of Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke, which can be found at 28 E. Henderson St.

In December 2021, The McDowell News published an article about Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke’s food truck, which at that time operated at McDowell Square shopping center’s parking lot near Lowe’s Home Improvement. Jerry Higdon is one of the owners and operates the business with help from his partners, Donna and Mark Mueller.

The food truck for Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke’s offered pulled pork sandwich, smoked chicken quarters, a barbecue parfait (pulled pork, barbecue sauce of your choice, homemade baked beans, macaroni and cheese and slaw) and a smoked and loaded fries, potato or nachos. The sides are mac and cheese, loaded fries, slaw, corn pudding and jacked up baked beans.

They have three types of barbecue sauces: a sweet sauce, a blueberry sauce and a spicy sauce.

Now all of that and more can be enjoyed at their new storefront restaurant on East Henderson Street.

John Phipps is another owner and he maintains the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We love having our restaurant in downtown since we are a family owned restaurant,” Phipps told The McDowell News. “The downtown scene feels like we fit there. It feels like a family in downtown Marion.”

Phipps said he’s been in the restaurant business since he was 14 or 15 and has worked in management with different restaurants for the last eight years before doing the food truck and now the downtown location.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant and I’m just very thankful to my mom Donna Mueller, stepdad Dr. Mark Mueller and business partner Jerry Higdon for inviting me along for this incredible journey and allowing me to pursue my dream,” said Phipps.

At the downtown restaurant, you can build your own base with pulled pork, smoked sausage, smoked bologna or smoked chicken. The sides include mac and cheese, baked beans, nachos, fries, baked potato and Fritos. There are sandwich combos or you can build your own plate. The plates feature brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, chicken tenders and corn dogs. A fried bologna sandwich is on the menu, too.

And as before, Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke has something for vegetarians.

“All of our loaded options can be made vegetarian,” Higdon told The McDowell News in December 2021. “We can make gluten-free food as well.”

Even though they have a downtown building, Phipps said the food truck is still used for catering and big events like the WNC Bigfoot Festival. There is also a wooden nickel program where the eatery feeds people in need.

The Smoke A ‘Lil Smoke restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/smokealilsmoke.