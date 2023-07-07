Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, with help from numerous other local agencies, responded to two fires in a row late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The first fire involved a singlewide mobile home at 117 Ruby B Drive, off A.B. Elliott Road. The call came in at 10:32 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the mobile home was 75% involved with fire. The two occupants of the mobile home, both adults, were out of the structure upon arrival, said firefighter Anthony Killough with P.G. Fire & Rescue.

The mobile home was totally destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation, added Killough.

Several hours later, P.G. firefighters were called to a second singlewide mobile home fire. This one was located at 58 Mesa Drive, off Liberty Church Road. The call came in 4:55 a.m. Friday.

The mobile home had three occupants, two adults and one child. They, too, were able to get out of the mobile home safely.

Killough said this incident resulted in a 25% structure loss and a 50% loss of the home’s contents.

The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

Killough said it is very unusual for his department to respond to two fires in one night.

“It’s an anomaly for us,” he said.

However, he added that firefighters don’t believe they were set intentionally.

No injuries were reported in the two blazes, he said.

P.G. Fire Department received help from the surrounding agencies: Old Fort Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Crooked Creek Fire Department, Woodlawn/Sevier Fire Department, Hankins/North Fork Fire Department, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Station 97 and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

“We are truly blessed as a department to have great mutual aid surrounding us,” reads a post on Facebook. “The main this is that although property was lost no lives were lost and all emergency personnel made it home. Thank you again. It truly is here in McDowell County ‘One Team, One Mission.’”