 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week for McDowell
0 comments
alert editor's pick
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week for McDowell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It’s a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics