Orchard at Altapass to host traditional flute solo

In these last few weeks of the Orchard at Altapass 2021 season, they are happy to present a young flutist, Caitlyn Yount, in a special solo performance at noon on Oct. 9.

Caitlyn is a ninth-grade student living in Franklinton and attending North Raleigh Christian Academy. She has been playing the flute for five years and the alto saxophone for one.

She will be performing traditional Appalachian music as part of a requisite to receiving honors credit for her high school concert band class.

Executive Director Beth Hilton said, “The Orchard is pleased to be able to further our mission to preserve the heritage of the region and serve as a venue for Caitlyn’s flute renditions. We are looking forward to her performance.”

Caitlyn is no stranger to the Orchard, however. She has visited many times, picked the apples, hiked the trails, and listened to the heritage music, which may have influenced her performance choices — “Colonel Crockett,” a traditional American reel and “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” another traditional folk and gospel tune.

Her performance on the pavilion stage begins at noon, and all are welcome to come and cheer her onto more musical experiences in her future.

Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. Family-/pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.