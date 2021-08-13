Okra and other fresh vegetables can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market

In the mood for some fried okra? Stop by the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up blueberries, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggs, okra, corn and other fresh vegetables.

Have you tried the fresh baked sourdough bread from Katrina Hoyle of Hoyle’s Son-shine Artisan Works? If not, you’re missing out! She always has a selection of goodies at the market. You don’t want to miss her booth.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

While many have their own family recipe for okra, this simple (but reliable) one is perfect for a week-night side.