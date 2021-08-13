Okra and other fresh vegetables can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market

In the mood for some fried okra? Stop by the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up blueberries, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggs, okra, corn and other fresh vegetables.
Have you tried the fresh baked sourdough bread from Katrina Hoyle of Hoyle’s Son-shine Artisan Works? If not, you’re missing out! She always has a selection of goodies at the market. You don’t want to miss her booth.
Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.
We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
While many have their own family recipe for okra, this simple (but reliable) one is perfect for a week-night side.
Southern Fried Okra
Ingredients
1 lb. fresh okra pods
2 eggs
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
Vegetable oil, for frying
1 1/4 c. yellow cornmeal
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. ground cayenne pepper, optional
Directions
Trim the stems and thin tips from the fresh okra pods. Cut the okra crosswise into ½-inch pieces.
In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs with ½ teaspoon salt. Add the okra and mix well to coat with the egg. Let soak for 10 minutes.
Heat ¾-inch of vegetable oil in a large cast-iron skillet until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375 degrees.
Meanwhile, in a gallon-sized zip-top bag, combine the cornmeal, flour, remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, black pepper, and cayenne (if using). Seal the bag and toss to combine.
Once the oil is ready, remove the okra from the egg mixture with a slotted spoon, draining off as much egg as possible, and add to the bag with the breading. Seal the bag, trapping some air inside, and toss well to coat the okra. Working in two batches, add the okra to the skillet and fry until golden brown all over, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon or spider to transfer the okra to a paper towel-lined plate. Finish with a sprinkle of kosher salt, if desired.