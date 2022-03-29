‘Moonshiners’ TV stars to visit Copper Creek Distillery in Marion

This weekend, two stars of the “Moonshiners” TV show will make guest appearances at Copper Creek Distillery in Marion.

Located on U.S. 221 Business near the entrance to Hankins Road, Copper Creek Distillery is owned and operated by Greg Shuford and Randy Berry. A year ago, they opened the first legal distillery in McDowell County since before Prohibition. Both of them have a background in the mountain tradition of making liquor.

Since their opening, the products from Copper Creek Distillery are now available at ABC stores along with the location at 2550 U.S. 221 Business.

On Saturday, Berry and Shuford will welcome two fellow moonshiners who have appeared on the Discovery Channel’s show featuring the mountain tradition. They are J.B. Rader and Reddog Towery. They will visit Copper Creek Distillery from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Rader was formerly the partner with moonshine legend Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton of Maggie Valley.

“J.B. was Popcorn’s right-hand man,” Berry told The McDowell News.

Rader has also appeared on “Moonshiners,” which airs on the Discovery Channel. In 2019, Rader signed a deal with a North Carolina distillery called South Mountain Distilling Co. to make a new moonshine line, according to online sources.

“He’s offered to come down and he’s a really good guy,” said Berry. “It means a lot to me he would take the time out of his schedule and help us out.”

Towery also appeared along with “Moonshiners” star Josh Owens. Towery also plays guitar in a Southern rock band.

“I met him doing these events,” said Berry. “He’s a really good guitar picker.”

Both Rader and Towery will bring some of their products and pose for photos at Copper Creek Distillery. Berry said some other stars of the moonshine-making world might show up too.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Copper-Creek-Distillery-105778508028666.