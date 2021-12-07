Mobile health clinic partners with local agencies to help McDowell residents

A mobile health clinic is partnering with local agencies to bring health care options to McDowell residents.
“Our hope is that our work will provide access to health care in rural regions like McDowell,” nurse practitioner Lucy Smith tells me between patients and paperwork.
More visits are planned for this month and January.
Western North Carolina Community Health Services is an organization focused on providing high-quality and life-enriching health care to all people living within our region, regardless of ability to pay.
Last month, WNCCHS partnered with Foothills Food Hub and McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) to give access to primary care opportunities that many McDowell residents have been without. The WNCCHS organization sends their mobile health clinic unit to locations across the county, offering appointments and walk-in services. So far, they’ve offered two clinic events in Nebo and Old Fort and plan for more opportunities in the next two months.
“We have the capacity to serve 10-12 patients at each mobile clinic,” said Smith. “When we first started we weren’t sure what to anticipate, but we’re very glad to see numbers and visits on the rise, especially at the Centro Unido Latino Americano location.”
Her goal is to increase the visibility of mobile health clinics as a valid health care option and have more residents seek out services with her organization.
That goal is shared with Project Manager Heather Edwards of Foothills Food Hub, simply stating: “The opportunity to provide other ways to make people well was definitely something the Food Hub and our partner organizations want to share. If we can feed the community and help make the community well, then we’re creating a stronger McDowell.”
The WNCCHS Mobile Health Clinic provides primary care and testing services on a sliding-scale, meaning the requirement and amount to pay are based on income and situation. Services are provided on-site, with the exception of emergency care. Vaccine services are also available as well as sexual health services.
Through WNCCHS’s partnership with McDowell Access to Care and Health, the Mobile Clinic can schedule patients to be seen on event days between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and also discuss other health care options.
“Some patients have less than adequate health care coverage, and that can be addressed through MATCH or prior to being seen at the Mobile Health Clinic,” said Amy Stevens, letting me know folks can call 828-659-5289 anytime and speak to a MATCH representative or leave a message to be contacted back.
Upcoming mobile health clinic opportunities will be posted on the Foothills Food Hub’s Facebook page, with events starting as early as mid-January.
Mobile Health Clinic events can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub or a tentative calendar can be found below:
Thursday, Dec.16 - Nebo United Methodist Church, 117 Nebo School Road
Thursday, Jan. 6 - First Presbyterian Church of Marion, 79 Academy St., CULA
Thursday, Jan. 20 - First Presbyterian Church of Marion, 79 Academy St., CULA
The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:
• Food pantry storage and packing;
• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;
• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and
• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.
Western North Carolina Community Health Services, Inc. (WNCCHS) is a private, non-profit, tax-exempt corporation based in Asheville. You can learn more here: https://www.wncchs.org/about-us
