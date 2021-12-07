Mobile health clinic partners with local agencies to help McDowell residents

Her goal is to increase the visibility of mobile health clinics as a valid health care option and have more residents seek out services with her organization.

That goal is shared with Project Manager Heather Edwards of Foothills Food Hub, simply stating: “The opportunity to provide other ways to make people well was definitely something the Food Hub and our partner organizations want to share. If we can feed the community and help make the community well, then we’re creating a stronger McDowell.”

The WNCCHS Mobile Health Clinic provides primary care and testing services on a sliding-scale, meaning the requirement and amount to pay are based on income and situation. Services are provided on-site, with the exception of emergency care. Vaccine services are also available as well as sexual health services.

Through WNCCHS’s partnership with McDowell Access to Care and Health, the Mobile Clinic can schedule patients to be seen on event days between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and also discuss other health care options.