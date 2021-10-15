McDowell Pregnancy Care Center holds 10th annual Walk for Life

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) held their 10th Annual Walk for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grace Community Church.

Because of the rising COVID numbers, the organization modified the event and made it more of a drive-thru experience.

“Our Board of Directors felt it was the right thing to do to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Event Coordinator Amy Dowdle, “but it wasn’t an easy decision. It’s a challenge to make a drive-thru event fun but also meaningful. We want everyone who comes to be reminded of the importance of standing up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

MPCC staff, volunteers, and board members started setting up for the event at daylight, not knowing what the day would hold. But one by one, car by car, smiling supporters started to show up, sharing words of encouragement and showing their support of life, according to a news release.

Participants were greeted at their cars and asked to ease around the newly paved path that circles behind the church. Booths and signs were set up along the way, welcoming supporters; and children were excited to stop by the kid’s booth where workers were passing out balloons, bubbles, beach balls, and goodies, according to the news release.