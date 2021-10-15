McDowell Pregnancy Care Center holds 10th annual Walk for Life

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) held their 10th Annual Walk for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grace Community Church.
Because of the rising COVID numbers, the organization modified the event and made it more of a drive-thru experience.
“Our Board of Directors felt it was the right thing to do to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Event Coordinator Amy Dowdle, “but it wasn’t an easy decision. It’s a challenge to make a drive-thru event fun but also meaningful. We want everyone who comes to be reminded of the importance of standing up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
MPCC staff, volunteers, and board members started setting up for the event at daylight, not knowing what the day would hold. But one by one, car by car, smiling supporters started to show up, sharing words of encouragement and showing their support of life, according to a news release.
Participants were greeted at their cars and asked to ease around the newly paved path that circles behind the church. Booths and signs were set up along the way, welcoming supporters; and children were excited to stop by the kid’s booth where workers were passing out balloons, bubbles, beach balls, and goodies, according to the news release.
In the grassy field beside of the MPCC information booth, there were 800 white flags on display.
“I noticed that some of the cars were stopping there for a moment, taking in what they were seeing,” said Denise McCormick, director of MPCC. “Those 800 flags represented the 800 babies who lose their life to abortion during a normal eight-hour workday.”
“Though I am very well aware of the statistics, the display was a powerful reminder to even me of what our ministry is all about,” McCormick added. “Our center offers many services, but our focus will always be on saving lives. We had the perfect weather, a beautiful location, a steady flow of supporters, and the opportunity to raise awareness about our ministry.”
Early totals are showing approximately $45,000 was raised through this event. MPCC’s goal was $40,000.
The top three groups that raised the most money are Glenwood Baptist ($8,772), Providence United Methodist ($5,803), and Missionary Alliance ($4,524). Bethel Baptist Church had the biggest team with 45 people pre-registered.
The top three fundraising individuals were Allie Reid ($4,272), Pastor Dennis Love ($3,207), and Landon Dowdle ($3,130), according to the news release.
Allie Reid is a passionate sixth grader at West McDowell Middle School and has been attending Walk for Life events her whole life. When Allie’s mom Carla asked Allie why she wanted to raise money for the cause again this year, she responded “I just want the Pregnancy Center to be able to do bigger and better things for mommas and their babies.”
MPCC leaders said they wanted to thank everyone who had a hand in making the event a success. If you missed the event, donations can still be made online at www.mpccnc.org or by mail to: MPCC, P.O. Box 2728, Marion, N.C. 28752.
“At our Center, we get to spend our days loving on the wonderful families in our community but Saturday, our wonderful community spent the day loving on us and we are so very thankful,” said Dowdle.