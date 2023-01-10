 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell County Commissioners say thanks on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

  • Updated
The commissioners and local law enforcement officers.

During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners presented certificates of appreciation to the McDowell Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol. This was done as part of the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was Monday.

There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers serving in the United States, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. 

Representatives from the Old Fort Police Department were not able to attend the commission meeting.

The commissioners expressed their gratitude to all of those who wear the badge to serve and protect the community.

