McDowell Commissioners to seek $950,000 grant for housing repairs

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners agreed to seek a grant of $950,000 that will be used to improve older houses in need to repair.

During the regular meeting, county officials held a public hearing about seeking a Community Development Block Grant from the state. If awarded, this grant of $950,000 would go towards rehabilitation of older homes that belong to low- to moderate-income persons in McDowell County.

The N.C. Department of Commerce has announced funding availability for the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization category. This money can be spent on numerous public projects but the primary focus is housing. If awarded to McDowell, it would be used for numerous housing rehabilitation needs in the county. It must be used for projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons and helps in the elimination and prevention of slums and blight. The program is intended to assist local governments in understanding neighborhood prevention efforts. Local residents will be involved in all stages of the CDBG program, including its implementation, assessment and design of changes in the Citizen Participation Plan.

Local residents can be involved in the CDBG program in three ways:

• Serve as an advisory committee to the project

• Attend or hold public hearings or community meetings

• Provide individual citizen efforts in the form of comments, complaints or inquiries submitted to the program administrators or the designated local official.

During Monday’s public hearing, the commissioners heard from Neil Gurney with the Gateway Wellness Foundation. Headquartered in Marion, Gateway strives to facilitate improved health and wellness for the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk, and Rutherford counties.

Gateway has already worked with McDowell County on this housing rehabilitation program. Gurney said a lot of the people in McDowell who qualify for this program own their homes while other counties are dominated by renters.

Gateway says this on their website: According to the NC Housing Coalition, 72% of houses in McDowell county are owned and not rented, which is significantly higher than most counties in North Carolina. This is presumed to be because of the Mill Housing program that is unique to this region, and as a result, the average age of the housing stock in McDowell is in excess of 50 years. Of all households in McDowell around 3,759 are classified as cost-burdened with 2,227 homeowners having difficulty affording their homes. All of this results in a high percentage of homes that fall into disrepair as homeowners do not have the resources for basic repairs to fix a leaky roof, a hole in the floor, or dripping pipes, or to add a much needed wheelchair/walker ramp for an elderly or disabled family member.

The local program involves local churches and contractors to make the needed repairs.

“The issue is always more need and not enough money,” said Gurney.

Along with Gurney, the commissioners heard from another member of the public during the hearing who said “Please go ahead and agree because it is definitely needed.”

At the end of the public hearing, the commissioners agreed to seek the $950,000 grant.

Other business:

Also at Monday's meeting, the commissioners heard an update about emergency services from Director Will Kehler as well as an update about the Department of Social Services.

They also talked about applications for grants to expand water services. County staff continues to work on an unprecedented number of water-related projects. The county’s engineer continues to work on the engineering and design for both phases of the Nebo water system expansion. County staff has received the official grant award for the Hoppy Tom Hollow Road water project. The first step for this project is the selection of an engineer and this process is underway, according to county officials.

Also, an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to extend water around Exit 90 has been submitted and is pending a decision from state and federal officials. The study of water service to the West Marion Elementary Area is underway.

In addition, a grant application for water service along N.C. 126 was together by county staff. On Monday, the commissioners approved submitting that application.

Commissioner Patrick Ellis asked the other commissioners if a similar effort is underway for the Old Fort area, which has water and sewer issues, too. Vice Chairman David Walker said they have sought input from Old Fort officials about their needs.

The commissioners also held a 10-minute closed session about personnel matters. No action was taken afterwards.