McDowell authorities find body of missing Asheville man

The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.

Authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek in McDowell County. Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since Friday, June 24. Deputies and rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around one mile from where his car was found on Tuesday, July 12. An autopsy will be conducted this week, according to a news release.

In total, nine searches were made by authorities since the discovery of his car.

“I would like to thank the brave men and women from all the different agencies and organizations who have assisted us with these searches. The area is rugged, steep, and very dangerous to operate in,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

The discovery was made by members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management Mountain Rescue Team, McDowell EMS and members Randall’s Adventure Training Search and Rescue (RATSAR) out of Alabama.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the Old Fort Fire Department, Crooked Creek Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Hankins Fire Department, McDowell Rescue Squad, N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, and numerous K9 teams for their help with previous searches, according to the news release.

The family of Gabe Focaracci offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

On Monday, Focaracci’s parents released a statement on social media that his body was found.

“Gabe’s body was found around 1PM today,” reads the statement. “It took most of the afternoon to get his body recovered. Our son’s body will be sent to Winston-Salem where an autopsy will be performed. I thank God that we now have Gabe & we can take him home to Georgia (some parents never get their child’s body back).”

In this statement, his parents expressed their gratitude for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the leadership of Capt. Shanon Smith and his entire team and the multiple agencies and organizations that participated in the search.

“They were determined to find Gabe; they refused to give up on our family,” reads the statement. A most gracious thank you to the specialized team of mountain climbers who are experts in rappelling from the northern Alabama who were successful in locating our precious Gabe today.

“We also very much appreciate everyone from the Asheville community & the surrounding area for their constant prayers & continuous pursuit to finding our son over the last 6 weeks. Please keep Gabe’s only sibling in your prayers.”