Marion's fire district improves rating

The Marion Fire District’s new and improved rating with the N.C. Department of Insurance will help residents and businesses alike save on insurance costs.

The Marion Fire Department’s latest review by the state Department of Insurance shows that the department has enhanced the fire suppression services they provide to residents and businesses in the city of Marion, according to a news release.

In a Monday announcement from the state DOI, Marion’s Municipal Fire District’s North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) score improved from a 5 to a 3. The Marion Area Fire District’s NCRRS score improved from a 6/9E to a 3/9E. Those are improved ratings which can make a big difference for local residents and property owners.

“This achievement was a joint effort between our department, mutual aid departments, the city of Marion, McDowell County government, McDowell County 911/Emergency Management, and numerous other departments and agencies,” said Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel. “Marion Fire Department is the first department in the county to receive this score and there are only 189 fire departments in the state that have this score.”

The new fire rating scores will take effect Oct. 1.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category.

A news release from the state DOI stated that “while lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating suggests that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.”

Ratings are calculated based on how a fire department performs during an inspection by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM).

Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment and proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief McDaniel for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts, according to the news release.