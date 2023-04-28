McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and Foothills Food Hub, long-time advocates of supporting and advocating for regional food systems, have announced a new community project manager; and with the position, new projects for the community.

McDowell Local Food Advisory Council has announced Grace Fitzgerald the new community project manager, and the point-of-contact for the Marion Tailgate Market. Excited to grow sustainable, lasting partnerships with the McDowell community, Fitzgerald brings 10-plus years of experience working with food and farms, as well as a sense of community service deeply woven through her previous work. While studying agro-ecology at Appalachian State, Grace interned on their student research farms, and at Against the Grain Farm. With a strong foundation of environmental stewardship, she has served in various capacities at non-profits, organic farms, food relief and food justice organizations, kitchens, restaurants, and a natural health clinic.

Grace Fitzgerald hopes to bring the community together through food by building relationships with farmers of our region, and everyone who eats. Firstly, through supporting the growth of the Marion Tailgate Market.

“The goal is for the market to become a reliable community staple for fresh produce, meats, cheeses, eggs, honey, flowers, crafts and more. My role will also include building relationships with farmers and growers, supporting food distribution and community events at the Foothills Food Hub, collaborating with community forums, continuing work with the Produce for Peds program and community gardens, and overall support for the development of LFAC's impact in the community,” Fitzgerald explains.

The goal of creating and rebuilding lasting partnerships with food producers in McDowell is critical to sustaining the food systems in the region. From a community manager perspective, Grace explains: “These first few months are very important. Re-opening of the Marion Tailgate Market by organizing and communicating with vendors, recruiting farmers, and advertising the market to the community are at the top of the list for myself. I want to support the growth of the market by increasing the local food available and increasing the number of people attending to shop.”

Creating a reinvigorated and fun atmosphere for the Tailgate Market is one of the many future plans of the community project manager. “I want music and food trucks too, and opportunities for children and youth. What better way to start the weekend then head to the market! I also hope to see the beautiful diversity of our county reflected at the market, so it is a place where everyone feels welcomed and community blossoms. I dream of a market so vibrant that a small documentary is made for all of North Carolina to see.”

Upcoming collaborations with McDowell Tech in the Foothills Food Hub Community Kitchen also provide the opportunity to share the Foothills Food Hub in a new light. As the pandemic moves farther away from us, the expansion of the Food Hub into a learning center and farmer-accessible Food Hub creates new community opportunities.

“I dream of artists painting murals at the Foothills Food Hub. I dream of food being prepared in our community commercial kitchen, and then used to feed the community in some way that lifts everyone in our community. I dream of every person enjoying the benefits of colorful foods,” Fitzgerald emphasizes.

Stop by the Marion Tailgate Market and meet Community Project Manager Grace during the grand opening of the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday May 2 and again on Saturday, May 6. Efforts from the LFAC and Food Hub team over the past few weeks will hopefully encourage McDowell residents and others in the region to attend, including kids activities, Tailgate Market swag (stickers and more) and new items by new vendors. Announcements on new products and features of the Marion Tailgate Market will be shared by Grace’s team on the Marion Tailgate Market social media. The Marion Tailgate Market will run from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through June 30.

A new change to the Tailgate Market includes opening the market on Saturdays, too. Starting May 6, the Tailgate Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

About Marion Tailgate Market

• Started in 2007 in downtown Marion

• Located at 67 West Henderson St., Marion

• Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts.

• Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

● Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County

● Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub

● Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community

organizations and food-related organizations throughout McDowell

● Visit: https://www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.