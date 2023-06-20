A Marion man was arrested recently for possession of marijuana.

Cannon Devon Pressley, 24, of Marion, was charged with one count each of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, speeding and driving while license revoked by the Marion Police Department, according to a news release.

On Friday, June 2 at 11:49 a.m., Sgt. Zach Wilson of the Marion Police Department stopped a 2013 Cadillac ATS driven by Pressley for speeding on U.S. 70 West in Marion.

During the traffic stop investigation, officers determined that Pressley was in possession of 1.3 pounds of marijuana, a concealed firearm (pistol), drug paraphernalia and $2,565 in cash, the release said.

Pressley was placed in custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, according to the news release.