This year, Marion Credit Co. is celebrating 50 years of serving the needs of customers.

In June 1973, Ed Rankin opened Marion Credit Company and the business is still meeting the needs of the community under the leadership of his son, Jed Rankin, according to a news release.

Marion Credit has become a fixture in the downtown and is located across from the Marion Post Office at 216 S. Main St. The company offers personal, auto and retail loans with the courteous attention that has solidified its reputation throughout McDowell County and at three other locations in western North Carolina.

“We are a small, independent, people-first company,” said Jed Rankin. “I have always believed if you treat people well, everything else will take care of itself.”

The staff at Marion Credit includes manager Debbie Goins, and Wendi Browne, Tina Lackey, Jennifer Howerth, and third-generation family member Jake Rankin.

Jed Rankin, 62, has been around – and on the payroll – since his dad opened the venture, and has seen business expand to meet clients’ needs, according to the news release.

“My father started Marion Credit Company in 1973,” he said. “I was in junior high at the time and spent most of that summer helping to renovate the first location. Once he opened up, I would walk to the office every afternoon after school and work on the front counter taking payments.”

Jed double-checked transactions at the end of the day, then cleaned the office and rode home with his dad. His $20 monthly salary covered his $18.76 motorcycle payment – and taught him both sides of the business.

Ed Rankin died in 2020 at age 93, having remained active in the company for some 40 years. He had added offices in Spruce Pine (Mitchell Credit Company) in 1978 and Franklin (Macon Credit Company) in 1997, and Jed later added M&J Loans in Shelby, which has been in business since 1930.

It’s been a life-long devotion for Jed Rankin, and there’s no retirement scenario in his near future.

“I’ve always felt lucky to call western N.C. home and raised my own children here – there’s no place or community like it,” Jed said. “It’s been an honor to get to know and help my neighbors throughout the years and I look forward to continuing this work for many years to come.”

Through the years, economic ups and downs and even a pandemic, Marion Credit Co. has stood strong and continues to support McDowell County residents, according to the news release.