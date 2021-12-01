Historic Carson House to resume candlelight tours this weekend

After not holding it last year because of COVID-19, the popular candlelight tours of Historic Carson House are coming back this weekend.

For years, the historic home and museum would be decorated with mountain greenery and candles during the Christmas season. Docents would be dressed in 19th century clothing to give an authentic holiday atmosphere.

But during the COVID pandemic last year, the tours were not held and the house remained closed.

This weekend, the candlelight tours will return.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County residents will be offered a special complimentary tour of the glorious historic home decorated in traditional fashion with live greenery, candles and other festive items portraying the style of yesteryear, according to a news release.

The guided candlelight tour will feature stories about Christmas traditions in the mountains of western North Carolina in the 1800s. The special candlelight tours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

Tours this year will be by reservation only. In addition, full tours of the Carson House can be scheduled during regular business hours, according to the news release.

To schedule a tour, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.