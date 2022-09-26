Foothills Regional Commission hosts two Lead for NC local government fellows. Katelyn Smith of Nebo is one.

Foothills Regional Commission, which includes McDowell, Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties, is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

Beginning in August, the commission started hosting two recent college graduates in one-year paid local government fellowships.

Katelyn Smith joined the commission after graduating from UNC-Asheville. She is a native of Nebo.

“I became an LFNC Fellow so I could utilize my passions and be part of a program where I would make a direct impact on a community,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to working with local community members to solve problems and to implement new ideas. As I work with my host site, I hope to find my strengths within the community and create relationships that last beyond this program.”

Smith is accompanied by Izzy Norman, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill hailing from Concord, North Carolina.

“I decided to pursue a Fellowship with Lead for North Carolina in order to combine my interests in local government with land use planning,” Norman said. “During my fellowship at Foothills Regional Commission, I hope to engage with stakeholders across the four counties to assess their needs and craft updated housing and economic development plans. As I work in Rutherfordton, I look forward to becoming an active member of the local community.”

LFNC serves as a bridge between North Carolina communities and smart, passionate and committed young leaders. With the launch of its fourth cohort this year, the program has placed 74 fellows in positions with municipal governments, county governments, and regional councils across North Carolina.

By recruiting, training, and placing these fellows, it seeks to strengthen public institutions, support local communities, and cultivate a new generation of public service leaders.

James Ayers is the director of Community and Economic Development at Foothills Regional Commission, and he noted that the Fellows are already having an impact.

"Izzy and Katelyn have visited communities around the region as they work on programs ranging from economic development to affordable housing to broadband and digital inclusion," he said. "In fact, they are leading a project to streamline the acquisition and management of grants for local governments, and this effort will help improve the lives of residents and businesses throughout the Foothills region."

The 23 fellowship placements span levels of local government: 10 will serve in municipalities, eight in county offices and six in regional councils of government.

In total, fellows’ assignments will cover 37 individual North Carolina counties. Fellows will work in areas including budgeting, management, opioid response, planning, housing and economic development.

Lead for North Carolina is made possible through funding from an array of partners, including the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation, AmeriCorps, The Anonymous Trust, Golden LEAF Foundation, The Jessie Ball duPont Fund, the North Carolina League of Municipalities, State Farm, Wells Fargo and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

Lead for North Carolina is joined by the following founding partners: the North Carolina League of Municipalities, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the North Carolina City/County Management Association and Lead for America.