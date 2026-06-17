Featured Top Story Spotlight Will McDowell County see a sales tax increase? Leaders debate putting it on ballots Mike Conley Jun 17, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners talked again about holding a referendum in November on whether or not the sales tax should be increased.kAm{2DE H66<[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD F?2?:>@FD=J 28C665 E@ 42== 7@C 2 C676C6?5F> 5FC:?8 E96 72== 6=64E:@? @? 2? :?4C62D6 @7 E96 D2=6D E2I] r@>>:DD:@?6C !2EC:4< t==:D >256 2 >@E:@? E@ AFE @? E96 }@G6>36C 32==@E E96 BF6DE:@? @7 :?4C62D:?8 E96 4@F?EJ’D D2=6D E2I 3J @?6\BF2CE6C @7 2 A6??J] w6 >256 E9:D >@E:@? “5F6 E@ E96 D:EF2E:@? H6 2C6 :? H:E9 E96 3F586E” 2?5 9:D >@E:@? 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Voters to decide this fall Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director What was happening in McDowell County in June 250 years ago? Historian tells us kAmt==:D H2D ?@E 23=6 E@ 2EE6?5 |@?52J’D >66E:?8]k^AmkAmp D2=6D E2I :D 2 4@?DF>AE:@?\32D65 E2I 4@==64E65 3J 2 D6==6C 7C@> 2 3FJ6C @? 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