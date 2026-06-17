Top Story Spotlight No one comments at public hearing about McDowell County budget Mike Conley Jun 17, 2026 45 sec ago 0 The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held their regular third Monday meeting at the County Administrative Offices in downtown Marion at 69 N. Main St. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about the recommended 2026-2027 budget, and no one stepped forward to speak about the county’s plan for the next year.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 96=5 E96:C C68F=2C E9:C5 |@?52J >66E:?8 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@? 2E eh }] |2:? $E]k^AmkAm{2DE >@?E9[ r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6? 82G6 E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2 AC@A@D65 Sf`]`` >:==:@? 3F586E 7@C 7:D42= J62C a_ae\a_af[ H9:49 5@6D?’E 4@?E2:? 2? :?4C62D6 :? E96 AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6] %96 C64@>>6?565 3F586E 42==D 7@C E96 4@F?EJ AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 @7 de]fd 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F2E:@? E@ C6>2:? E96 D2>6] %96 AC@A@D65 4@F?EJ 3F586E 7@C ?6IE 7:D42= J62C :D Sf`[```[_ac[ H9:49 :D Sc[fa_[b`d >@C6 E92? E96 a_ad\a_ae 3F586E]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director What was happening in McDowell County in June 250 years ago? Historian tells us kAmq67@C6 E96 3F586E :D 25@AE65[ 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 >FDE 36 96=5 F?56C DE2E6 =2H] r@>>:DD:@? r92:C>2? %@?J qC@H? @A6?65 E96 962C:?8[ 2?5 ?@ @?6 42>6 7@CH2C5 E@ E2=< 23@FE :E]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 5:5 ?@E 25@AE E96 AC@A@D65 3F586E 27E6C |@?52J’D 962C:?8 4@?4=F565] %96 3@2C5 92D F?E:= %F6D52J[ yF?6 b_[ E@ 5@ D@ F?56C DE2E6 =2H]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story McDowell Commissioners hold public hearing on proposed budget Watch Now: Related Video Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Recommended for you