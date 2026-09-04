Top Story Spotlight McDowell Parks and Rec seeking input on improvements, priorities Mike Conley Sep 4, 2026 Sep 4, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to share their input through a new communitywide survey of recreation needs.kAm%96 DFCG6J :D 2 <6J DE6A :? 56G6=@A:?8 2 4@>AC696?D:G6 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? >2DE6C A=2? 7@C E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 H:== 96=A 8F:56 564:D:@?D 23@FE 7FEFC6 A2C< :>AC@G6>6?ED[ AC@8C2>D 2?5 724:=:E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> |4s@H6== !2C<D 2?5 #64C62E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 DFCG6J 2D<D C6D:56?ED 23@FE 9@H E96J 2?5 E96:C 9@FD69@=5D 4FCC6?E=J FD6 4@F?EJ A2C<D[ EC2:=D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 724:=:E:6D[ H92E 32CC:6CD <66A E96> 7C@> FD:?8 E96D6 C6D@FC46D >@C6 @7E6?[ 2?5 H92E ?6H 2>6?:E:6D[ AC@8C2>D[ @C :>AC@G6>6?ED E96J H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D66] #6DA@?D6D H:== 96=A E96 56A2CE>6?E :56?E:7J AC:@C:E:6D 24C@DD 6G6CJ A2CE @7 E96 4@F?EJ[ 7C@> |2C:@? 2?5 ~=5 u@CE E@ }63@[ v=6?H@@5[ }@CE9 r@G6 2?5 36J@?5[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan 2 new Panthers to wear uniform numbers of beloved franchise legends Will NC get snow this winter? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers The six-month moratorium will give the county time to create rules on what kind of data centers can be built here. McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government “Receiving this scholarship comes at a pivotal point as I begin serving as director of McDowell County Emergency Services,” Jones said. US House moves to censure Chuck Edwards after ethics probe Edwards apologized to the two former staffers at the center of a sexual harassment investigation and to his wife. See Labor Day schedules for local governments in McDowell County, surrounding areas Check out this list to see which pools and recreation centers will be open on Labor Day. Watch Now: Related Video Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Recommended for you