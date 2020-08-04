Free online tutoring offered to McDowell library patrons

McDowell library patrons now have the opportunity to use a free, online tutoring service with a variety of subject levels from kindergarten to adults.
Through Tutor.com, learners are connected with qualified, expert tutors online, on-demand, 24/7/361. Tutoring services include more than 200 academic subjects and test preparation areas in an engaging and uplifting learning environment.
“We are so excited to offer this opportunity to McDowell County residents,” said Director of the McDowell County Library system Marlan Brinkley. “As the school year will look very different for many families, we hope that this free online service will help ease the burden for parents who are working closely with their children in their school studies. But, what is great about this service is that college students and adult learners can take advantage of many of the features as well.”
To access the database, first visit tutor.com/mcdowell. A link is posted at www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org on the Kids & Teen pages, Research page and Digital Research page. Patrons will need to use their card number and PIN. Students can use their StudentAccess number and their PIN (the last four numbers of their student ID). Once on the site, you can connect with a live tutor from 3-10 p.m. each day, and have access to many materials 24/7.
Tutor.com offers expert, on-demand tutoring in more than 200 subjects including core academic areas of math, science, computer literacy, computer science, nursing & allied health, English, writing, social sciences & studies, foreign languages, business, and ACT, AP, PSAT, SAT, GED, HiSET, TASC and U.S. citizenship test preparation areas.
Patrons can connect with a tutor in a chosen subject area for a one-to-one, real-time session in the Online Classroom. Patrons can also connect to their favorite tutors anytime they're online or let the website find a tutor for their specific question. Patrons can upload a writing assignment and their essay-writing tutors will get back to them in less than 24 hours with detailed feedback. They can take a quiz in more than a dozen subject areas to identify key skills they need to practice — then connect with a tutor for a personalized lesson. Also, patrons can upload images of the problem, text chat with the instructor, and/or use voice chat with the instructor.
The online tutors are vetted through an in-depth process with Tutor.com to ensure safety for learners and tutors.
If you don’t have a library card, call 652-3858 or 668-7111 to learn more on how to acquire one. To start using the Tutor.com service today, visit tutor.com/mcdowell.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.