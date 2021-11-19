Former McDowell Commissioner Butch Hogan passes away

Former McDowell County Commissioner Larry “Butch” Hogan, who advocated for a county government with lower taxes and greater transparency with the public, passed away Friday.

His death was announced by friends on social media Friday. He reportedly suffered from heart problems. His age was 75 based on previous stories in The McDowell News.

“It broke my heart this morning to find out my friend, former teacher, and supporter Butch Hogan had passed away,” wrote School Board member Donnie Suttles on Facebook. “I will miss our conversations and that smile and laugh. I know he is in heaven surrounded by glory. Prayers to the family.”

Hogan worked as a teacher for 30 years before deciding to run for public office. He was first elected to the county commissioners in 1996 along with his friend and fellow Republican Larry Seagle. Both campaigned on the issue of lower taxes and greater transparency with the public.

Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, was the county manager at the time.

“(Hogan) was very committed to the community and public service,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News on Friday.